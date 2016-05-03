Dyson retires Bautista as Rangers nip Jays

TORONTO -- Jose Bautista did not break open the game this time against Sam Dyson.

In the first meeting between the Texas Rangers and the Toronto Blue Jays since the fifth and deciding game of the American League Division Series last October, Bautista faced Dyson with two runners on and no outs in the eighth inning Monday night.

The last time Bautista faced Dyson, the slugger hit a decisive three-run home run in the seventh inning of the fifth game with a bat flip that became famous. The Blue Jays went on to take the series.

This time, Bautista hit the ball hard, but it was nothing more than a fly out to right.

This time, the Rangers prevailed 2-1 over the Blue Jays in the opener of a four-game series.

Texas got solo home runs from Brett Nicholas and Nomar Mazara.

Mazara’s homer in the top of the eighth gave the Rangers the lead, and the right fielder preserved the advantage by cutting down the potential tying run at the plate in the bottom of the inning.

Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said he thought of a possible replay of October when Bautista came up in the eighth.

“I was hoping for it,” he said. “It set up right for it, too, with the top of the order. (Dyson) is good. I think he’s an old Blue Jays farmhand. I don’t know how he got away, but he did. He did his job.”

Dyson said, “I’d like to face (Bautista) every time. It’s all about the competition. He’s going to win sometimes, I‘m going to win sometimes. He hit the ball hard to right field, and it went right to a guy. It’s part of the game. Sometimes it goes over the fence, sometimes it falls for a double.”

Rangers manager Jeff Banister said, “I‘m not afraid of ghosts. As I said in October, baseball has a cruel sense of humor sometimes.”

Dyson’s work was not done after the Bautista at-bat. The right-hander walked Edwin Encarnacion to load the bases. Michael Saunders had walked to open the inning, and he took second on Josh Donaldson’s single.

With three on base, Troy Tulowitzki hit a moderate fly to right that Mazara hauled in near the line.

Saunders tagged up and tried to score but was out at home on Mazara’s throw.

“I tried to make sure to get behind the ball so I could make a good throw,” Mazara said.

Gibbons said of Saunders’ risk, “I’ve got no problem with that. The right fielder is on the run, moving to the line, we’re trying to make something happen. ... Plus two-out hits are hard to come by.”

Dyson said, “I’ve seen (Mazara) do it before. He’s deadly when he has the ball in his hand.”

Neither starting pitcher factored in the decision.

Rangers right-hander A.J. Griffin equaled his career high with nine strikeouts over six innings. He allowed three hits, two walks and a run.

He was replaced in the seventh by right-hander Tony Barnette (1-1), who allowed two hits in a scoreless inning to get the win.

Blue Jays right-hander R.A. Dickey allowed six hits, three walks and one run in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out three.

“The season is really six different seasons, right,” Dickey said. “Right now we’re sputtering a little bit, but we’ve got the pedigree in here, and it’s just a matter of time before we start clicking. ... It’s very unlikely that this trend is going to continue.”

Right-hander Gavin Floyd (0-2) replaced Dickey with the bases loaded and one out in the seventh.

Mitch Moreland led off that inning with an infield single. Nicholas walked with one out, and Delino DeShields singled to right to knock out Dickey.

Rougned Odor hit what could have been a sacrifice fly to center. As Moreland came home, Pillar threw out DeShields at second base. After a video review of the play, it was ruled that DeShields made the third out of the inning before Moreland touched the plate, and the score remained tied.

Mazara led off the eighth against Floyd with a long drive to center for his third home run of the season.

“I was looking for something up in the zone, and that’s what he gave me,” Mazara said.

Rangers right-hander Shawn Tolleson pitched the ninth to earn his ninth save of the season, pitching around a leadoff single by Justin Smoak.

Nicholas stretched his hitting streak to four games when he hit his second homer of the season, a drive to center, to lead off the third for Texas (15-11).

The Blue Jays (12-15) tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the third. Kevin Pillar led off with a double to left. He took third on a groundout by Josh Thole and scored on a single to right by Saunders.

NOTES: Toronto RHP Marcus Stroman, who improved to 4-0 on the season by pitching eight innings Sunday in a 5-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays, has won nine consecutive decisions dating to last season. It is the longest winning streak by a Blue Jays pitcher since 2003 when RHP Roy Halladay won 15 in a row to equal the club record set by RHP Roger Clemens in 1998. ... SS Elvis Andrus was selected the Rangers’ player of the month for April after batting .329 with 13 RBIs in 22 games. ... 3B Josh Donaldson was chosen the Blue Jays’ player of the month after hitting .292 with eight home runs and 20 RBIs in April. ... Rangers LHP Martin Perez (1-2, 4.20 ERA) will face Blue Jays RHP Marco Estrada (1-2, 2.92 ERA) Tuesday in the second game of the four-game series at Rogers Centre.