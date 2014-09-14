(Updated: CORRECTS 1-1 to 3-1 in graph 5 UPDATES Braves standing in graph 3)

Rangers 3, Braves 2: Rougned Odor doubled home the tying and go-ahead runs in a three-run sixth as host Texas won its second in a row from slumping Atlanta.

Elvis Andrus singled home the first run of the decisive frame for the Rangers, who were no hit for 5 1/3 innings before winning for the second time in 24 hours after dropping 11 of the previous 12. Lisalverto Bonilla (1-0), making his first major-league start and third big-league appearance, allowed two runs on four hits in six innings with four walks and three strikeouts, and Neal Cotts pitched the ninth for his first save.

Atlanta starter Julio Teheran (13-12) lost his third consecutive start, giving up three runs – all unearned due to Justin Upton’s error – on six hits with one walk and six strikeouts in eight innings. Phil Gosselin and Freddie Freeman drove in runs for the Braves, who remained three games behind Pittsburgh for the second National League wild-card spot by losing for the eighth time in 11 games.

Emilio Bonifacio singled to right with two out in the Atlanta third, stole second and came home on Gosselin’s single to center. Freeman followed with a double to left, plating Gosselin to make it 2-0 while Teheran was retiring 15 of the first 16 hitters he faced.

It all fell apart in the sixth when Luis Sardinas singled to left center with one out and after Michael Choice popped out, Upton misplayed Leonys Martin’s liner to extend the inning. Andrus singled to right to drive home Sardinas and Odor smacked a 3-1 pitch to deep center for a two-run double and a 3-2 Texas advantage.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Freeman walked in the first, extending his streak of consecutive games reaching base to 29. … Bonilla started for Scott Baker, who was scratched from the outing Friday with right triceps tendinitis, and threw 43 of his 78 pitches for strikes. … Atlanta dropped to 8-47 when scoring two runs or less.