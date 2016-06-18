Preview: Rangers at Cardinals

The Texas Rangers have made themselves quite comfortable during their 10-game road trip while the St. Louis Cardinals have looking anything but at ease at Busch Stadium this season. The American League-leading Rangers will vie for their fifth straight win and seventh in eight outings on Saturday when they continue their three-game interleague series versus the Cardinals.

Rougned Odor provided all the offense with a solo homer in Texas' 1-0 win on Friday, marking his third homer in as many games and Texas' 19th in its last eight. The 22-year-old Venezuelan is 7-for-21 with seven RBIs during his five-game hitting streak. While the Rangers found just enough offense on Friday, St. Louis' previously loud bats failed to make much noise at the plate as the team has accounted for just three runs during its three-game losing skid. Matt Carpenter collected a pair of singles on Friday and is riding a 10-game hitting streak for the Cardinals, who are just 15-19 at home.

TV: 4:15 p.m. ET, FS1

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH Nick Martinez (1-1, 3.38 ERA) vs. Cardinals RH Carlos Martinez (7-5, 3.46)

Recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday, Texas' Martinez tossed 2 1/3 shutout innings the following night to record the win in a 7-5 victory over Oakland. The 25-year-old will get the nod on Saturday over Cesar Ramos due to his strong pitching of late, as he owns a 2-1 mark with a 2.79 ERA in his last three starts in Triple-A. Martinez has split a pair of decisions in two relief appearances versus St. Louis, yielding one run on four hits in 2 2/3 innings.

St. Louis' Martinez has answered a five-game losing skid with three consecutive victories, highlighted by Saturday's dominating one-run performance in a career-best 8 1/3 innings of a 5-1 triumph at Pittsburgh. The 24-year-old Dominican has permitted four runs and 15 hits during his winning streak (22 1/3 innings), although he has walked three batters in five of his last seven outings. Like his team, Martinez has struggled to feel at home at Busch Stadium this season - posting a 3-4 mark with a 4.95 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Texas 3B Adrian Beltre has hit safely in five consecutive contests and 13 of his last 15 overall.

2. St. Louis LF Matt Holliday is 0-for-10 with three strikeouts in his last three games.

3. Rangers SS Elvis Andrus has followed an 8-for-13 stretch (one homer, five RBIs) by going 0-for-11 in his last three contests.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 4, Rangers 2