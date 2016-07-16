Preview: Rangers at Cubs

The Texas Rangers compiled the best record in the American League over the first half of the season in spite of a rash of injuries to their starting pitchers, and the Rangers will get one of their top arms back Saturday afternoon. Ace right-hander Yu Darvish is slated to come off the disabled list and make his first start since June 8 in the second of a three-game road clash with the Chicago Cubs.

Despite both teams’ recent struggles, the interleague clash remains a matchup of first-place teams with healthy cushions. The Rangers, who dropped nine of their last 12 games before the All-Star break, continued their woes in the first contest back Friday, losing 6-0 to Kyle Hendricks and the Cubs. Texas’ offense hopes to do more damage against right-hander Jason Hammel, who enjoys pitching at Wrigley Field, where he is 10-5 with a 3.30 ERA in 30 starts over the past three seasons. The Cubs have won two straight spanning the break following a rough patch of their own in which they dropped nine of 10 before ending the first half with a victory.

TV: 2:20 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), ABC 7 (Chicago), MLB Network

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH Yu Darvish (2-0, 2.87 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Jason Hammel (7-5, 3.46)

Darvish is set to return from his second stint on the disabled list this season and make just his fourth start since returning from Tommy John surgery that cost him all of 2015. The 29-year-old has allowed three or fewer runs in all three of his outings, but he has yet to make it through six innings. Darvish will make his first road start of the season.

Hammel is winless over his last six starts dating to June 4, going 0-4 with a 5.94 ERA over that stretch. The 33-year-old pitched well in his final outing before the break, though, holding Atlanta to two runs and three hits over five innings in a no-decision after surrendering five home runs in his previous outing against the New York Mets. Hammel is 0-2 with a 4.91 ERA in five games (three starts) against the Rangers.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo is 17-for-40 with two home runs during a 10-game hitting streak and has hit safely in 21 of his last 22 contests.

2. Texas OF Ian Desmond has reached base in nine straight games and is 11-for-35 with four walks during that stretch.

3. The Cubs are 3-0 in interleague play this season and have won five straight against American League opponents dating to last year.

PREDICTION: Rangers 4, Cubs 2