Preview: Rangers at Cubs

Things didn’t go so well for the Chicago Cubs the last time Cole Hamels took the mound at Wrigley Field. Hamels makes his first start at the famous ballpark since no-hitting the Cubs last July, and his Texas Rangers might need another dominant performance to avoid a three-game sweep.

The Cubs have claimed the first two games of the interleague clash between first-place teams, limiting Texas to one run in the process. Chicago has won three straight spanning the All-Star break following a rough stretch leading up to the break, while Texas has lost 11 of its last 14. Right-hander John Lackey looks to keep the Rangers’ slumping offense on its heels and outduel Hamels, who is 6-1 with a 2.09 ERA on the road this season. Lackey might not get much support from a Cubs’ roster that is a combined 10-for-86 with 26 strikeouts against Hamels.

TV: 2:20 p.m. ET, TBS, FSN Southwest (Texas), ABC 7 (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers LH Cole Hamels (9-2, 3.21 ERA) vs. Cubs RH John Lackey (7-5, 3.70)

Hamels was 6-for-6 in quality starts in June, going 4-0 with a 1.51 ERA, but he has allowed five runs and failed to get out of the fifth inning in each of his last two outings. The 32-year-old struggled to command the strike zone at times and has walked nine over his past two starts, including six last time out against Minnesota. Hamels is 4-1 with a 2.00 ERA in eight career starts against the Cubs.

Lackey is winless in six starts since throwing seven scoreless frames to win at Philadelphia on June 8, and he posted an unsightly 6.23 ERA over that stretch. The 37-year-old gave up 11 runs over 12 innings in his last two starts before the All-Star break and has surrendered seven homers over his last five outings. Lackey is 14-15 with a 5.71 ERA in 40 career starts against the Rangers, but has faced them only four times since 2011.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo is 18-for-44 during an 11-game hitting streak and has hit safely in 22 of his last 23 contests.

2. Rangers SS Elvis Andrus has reached safely in 12 of his last 13 games, hitting .333 during that stretch, but he is 7-for-34 with five strikeouts versus Lackey.

3. The Cubs are 4-0 in interleague games this season and have won six straight against American League opponents dating back to last year.

PREDICTION: Rangers 4, Cubs 2