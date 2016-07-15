Hendricks, five-run sixth power Cubs past Rangers

CHICAGO -- Kyle Hendricks dominated the Texas Rangers in a successful six-inning outing on Friday afternoon while helping the Chicago Cubs successfully jump start the season's second half.

The Cubs right-hander allowed just three hits over six strong innings while a strong defense and big bats also had an impact in a 6-0 victory over the Rangers in the opener of a three-game weekend series.

"We pitched and really played defense today, it was outstanding," said Cubs manager Joe Maddon. "If we pitch and play defense the rest of the way the run differential is going to be fine.

"Hopefully that's a harbinger that's what we're supposed to look like."

Hendricks (8-6) won his third straight and fourth in five starts while claiming his first scoreless outing since May 5.

"I had a lot of time off and I didn't know how my body was going to respond," Hendricks said. "So Willie (Contreras) and I went into it trying to be simple with our game plan -- establish my fastball and see where I'm at. I was surprised at how well I felt. My mechanics kind of picked up where I was."

Rangers starter Martin Perez (7-6) lost his second consecutive start and was chased with two outs in the sixth inning after giving up four earned runs in an outing that looked worse statistically than it actually was.

"I thought our guy was pretty good through five and even in the sixth inning I felt like he still had pretty good stuff," said Rangers manager Jeff Bannister. "He managed the game good, the pitch count was good. The only 20-plus inning was the last. We just couldn't help him out."

Friday's interleague clash featured two division leaders seeking a strong second-half start after limping into the All-Star break.

Texas (54-37) was 3-9 through its final 12 games of the first half, including three losses in four contests to Minnesota to wrap up the half.

Chicago (54-35) went 9-15 after June 10 to limp into the break. The Cubs, however, snapped a five-game losing streak on Sunday with a victory, beating the Pirates 6-5.

Chicago has now won two in a row.

Javier Baez's two-out RBI single to left gave the Cubs a 1-0 lead in the second inning. Baez drove in Addison Russell, who had reached on a one-out double into the left-field corner and advanced to third on Jason Heyward's fielder's choice grounder to second.

Cubs center fielder Albert Almora Jr. provided a defensive gem when he chased and dove to catch a Ryan Rua flyball in the fourth inning with one out and a runner at first. Elvis Andrus then grounded to Hendricks, who threw him out to end the inning.

The Cubs scored five times in the sixth inning, starting with a pair on Russell's single up the middle.

Kris Bryant lined a leadoff single to left-center and advanced to third on Anthony Rizzo's double off the ivy in right-center field. Perez then walked Willson Contreras to load the bases for Russell, who drove in Bryant and Rizzo.

A botched throw by first baseman Prince Fielder while trying to catch Contreras off third on Heyward's fielder's choice grounder led Contreras to come home and opened a 4-0 lead.

Hendricks was then pulled for pinch hitter Matt Szczur, who delivered a two-out single to score Russell and Heyward for a 6-0 lead.

That was it for Perez, replaced by right-hander Trevor Barnette. Perez allowed six runs (five earned) on six hits while walking two and striking out one.

Hendricks allowed three hits, struck out three and walked just two while throwing 87 pitches.

"Kyle's one of the best pitcher in the National League right now and nobody's talking about it, Maddon said. "His ability to command his fastball - which permits the other pitches to play off that - the contact is not very hard against him."

NOTES: The Rangers reinstated RHP Keone Kela (right elbow bone spur) from the 60-day disabled list and placed LHP Jake Diekman on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6 with a lacerated left index finger. Texas also transferred LHP Derek Holland from the 15-day disabled list (left shoulder inflammation) to the 60-day disabled list. ... The Rangers' visit to Wrigley Field is their first since 2013. The Cubs took two of three in that series. ... Texas is expected to activate RHP Yu Darvish (2-0, 2.87 ERA) from the 15-day disabled list to start Saturday's game against Chicago RHP Jason Hammel (7-5, 3.46 ERA). ... The interleague series with the Rangers is the Cubs' first since a two-game season-opening set at the Los Angeles Angels. Chicago won both contests versus the Angels. ... Chicago starts the second half with 15 of its first 24 games against American League teams, including four with the crosstown White Sox starting July 25. ... Cubs manager Joe Maddon said OF Dexter Fowler could be activated off the disabled list next week. Fowler has missed 21 games with a right hamstring strain.