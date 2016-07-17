Hamels stifles Cubs as Rangers snap skid

CHICAGO -- Cole Hamels established command early and the Chicago Cubs just couldn't work around him on Sunday.

Making his first Wrigley Field appearance since no-hitting the Cubs in 2015 with the Phillies, the Texas Rangers' southpaw worked eight innings as the Rangers salvaged the series finale with a 4-1 victory.

"I knew I had to be aggressive and I knew they're an aggressive team," said Hamels, now 10-2 after striking out seven -- including the first six Cubs -- and allowing one unearned run.

"But if you can go out and establish a strike zone early, I don't think they can get as comfortable and therefore then they can make a few mistakes and I can try to capitalize on them. That's what I was able to do the first couple of innings."

It was Hamels' first start following the All-Star break and his longest outing since going eight innings in late May against Houston.

Closer Sam Dyson struck out the side in a perfect ninth for his 19th save.

Cubs starter John Lackey (7-6) worked eight innings before being pulled for a pinch hitter. He suffered his fourth straight defeat after allowing four runs on six hits, walked two and struck out eight.

Lackey hasn't won since an 8-1 Cubs victory over the Phillies on June 8.

The Rangers (55-38) snapped a four-game losing streak while the Cubs (55-36) saw a three-game winning streak snapped.

"The way (Hamels) started out it looks like here we go all over again," Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. "Then we started putting the ball in play, we just didn't have any hard contact consistently.

"After that (second inning) John was also really good. Both of them pitched really well with the wind blowing out. They stayed away from the fat part of the bat, but in the end, (Hamels) got us again."

The Rangers scored twice in the second as Lackey gave up four hits, including back-to-back singles to Prince Fielder and Ryan Rua to open the frame.

Fielder came home on Elvis Andrus' base hit to center while Robinson Chirinos followed with a sacrifice fly to center that drove in Rua.

Cubs center fielder Albert Almora Jr. crashed into the ivy-covered brick wall on Chirinos' drive, but as he tumbled to the warning track he alertly flipped the ball to left fielder Matt Szczur, who threw it back to the infield. Almora appeared unhurt and remained in the game.

Chicago got one run back in the third as Almora reached on an error and scored on Javier Baez' two-out double to the left field corner -- the Cubs' first hit off Hamels.

Texas replied in the fourth with Chirinos' two-base hit to left which scored Rua from second. That left runners on second with one out, but Hamels bunted into a ground out and Lackey struck out Rougned Odor to end the inning.

Willson Contreras and Addison Russell reached on base hits to open a promising Cubs' seventh, but Jason Heyward grounded to Fielder for a double play and Matt Szczur grounded to Hamels for the final out.

Rangers outfielder Ian Desmond made it 4-1 with a leadoff home run to left -- his 16th of the season -- in the eighth inning.

"It's the second half and I wanted to start out right," Hamels said. "This is now the go time. This is where you try to catch up, you distance yourself. This is where teams have to make their move."

NOTES: LHP Cole Hamels' start for the Rangers on Sunday was his first at Wrigley Field since tossing a no-hitter on July 25, 2015. It was the first no-hitter by an opposing pitcher at Wrigley since Sandy Koufax in 1965. ... The Rangers resume their nine-game road trip along with AL West play on Monday with a three-game series at the Los Angeles Angels. Texas sends RHP A.J. Griffin (3-1, 3.81 ERA) against RHP Nick Tropeano (3-2, 3.12 ERA). ... The Rangers-Cubs interleague series is only the fourth in history played in July or later between teams with winning percentages of .600 or better. ... Chicago RHPs Kyle Hendricks and Jason Hammel had back-to-back quality starts to open the series, breaking a team streak of 10 games without quality starts heading into the All-Star break. ... SS Javier Baez earned his second spot this season at the top of the order on Sunday as Ben Zobrist earned a day off. ... The Cubs remain home as they entertain the New York Mets in a three-game series that opens on Monday. LHP Jon Lester (9-4, 3.01 ERA) faces New York LHP Steven Matz (7-5, 3.38 ERA) in the first of back-to-back night games.