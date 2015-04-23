After slow start, Bradley, D-backs beat Rangers

PHOENIX -- In the top of the first inning, it was so quiet that Arizona starter Archie Bradley noticed the bullpen telephone ring. It served as his alarm clock.

“I was like, ‘All right, I need to get an out here or I‘m going to be done,” Bradley said.

The phone rang after Bradley walked Texas Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos to force in a run, but Bradley got the next batter to ground out and did not let another runner past first base in his six innings.

He emerged with the win as the Diamondbacks beat the Rangers 8-5 at Chase Field.

Bradley (2-0) walked three batters and hit another in the first, but wound up allowing just one run on two hits and five walks.

Second baseman Chris Owings homered, tripled and drove in two runs as Arizona built an 8-1 lead before Texas scored four in the ninth inning.

“I was pretty upset with myself in the way I was throwing the ball,” said Bradley, who threw 37 of his 92 pitches in the first inning. “You really have to lock it in. That first inning could have changed the whole game.”

The D-backs had relievers warming in the first and second innings before Bradley settled into a rhythm.

“A lot of heart,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said.

The Rangers did not get their first hit until right-hander Yovani Gallardo (2-2) singled to open the fifth inning.

Bradley, who walked five and struck out two, has faced Clayton Kershaw, Madison Bumgarner and Gallardo in his first three major league starts, all quality starts. He beat Kershaw and left with a lead against Bumgarner. His ERA is 1.45.

“The biggest thing for me is helping this team win, and I feel like I have done that all three starts,” Bradley said. “Even though this one wasn’t the prettiest, I feel like I left the game where I did my job.”

Owings hit his first homer of the season in the fourth inning and tripled home a run in the eighth inning for the D-backs, who won for the fourth time in six games.

Arizona right fielder Mark Trumbo had two RBI singles, and center fielder A.J. Pollock added two hits and an RBI.

Texas third baseman Adrian Beltre, whose single in the sixth inning was the only other hit off Bradley, homered and center fielder Leonys Martin singled home a run in a four-run ninth inning off two Arizona relievers.

“We didn’t get anything going early, but we were trying to come back,” said Beltre, whose homer was his second of the season. “You have the 27 outs. We came up short, but the effort was there.”

Gallardo gave up six hits and five runs (three earned) in five innings. He took his first loss to Arizona in 11 starts, eight decisions. He had been 5-0 at Chase Field.

“You hear about it,” Gallardo said of his career success. “They made me work. I think threw some pretty good pitches, but you can’t control what happens after you throw the ball to home plate.”

The D-backs scored unearned runs in the first and third innings after errors by Beltre and first baseman Prince Fielder to take a 3-1 lead before Owings’ homer in the fourth made it 4-1.

Owings knocked in a run and scored one a two-run eighth for an 8-1 lead.

NOTES: Diamondbacks RHP Archie Bradley batted eighth in the lineup Wednesday, the second time in the 17-year franchise history that a pitcher hit anywhere but ninth. RHP Micah Owings started and hit eighth on June 4, 2008, in a 10-1 loss at Milwaukee. SS Nick Ahmed, in a 2-for-24 slump, batted ninth Wednesday and went 1-for-3. ... LHP Wandy Rodriguez will be purchased from Triple-A Round Rock to start Friday against the Los Angeles Angels, Rangers manager Jeff Banister said. RHP Colby Lewis and RHP Nick Martinez will pitch the final two games of the series. LHP Ross Detwiler will be pushed back after allowing 15 earned runs in 12 1/3 innings in his first three starts. Because of off days, the Rangers will not need a fifth starter until Tuesday, when Detwiler would be a candidate to return to the rotation. ... Diamondbacks 3B Aaron Hill made his sixth start at third this season after Yasmany Tomas was given a day off following his first career start on Tuesday.