Preview: Rangers at Dodgers

The Texas Rangers have won the first two games of their home-and-home interleague set against the Los Angeles Dodgers, but keeping the momentum going won’t be easy as the series shifts to California. Clayton Kershaw, a winner of three National League Cy Young Awards in the last four seasons, takes the mound for Wednesday’s game against the visiting Rangers.

Kershaw won only one of his first seven starts this season but has ramped up his game over his past four outings. He is 3-0 with three runs allowed and 39 strikeouts in that span and is coming off consecutive starts in which he has fanned 11. Robinson Chirinos belted a walk-off homer in Tuesday’s 3-2 victory that pushed Texas a season-best five games over .500. Wandy Rodriguez looks to extend the run of great pitching for the Rangers, who have registered a franchise-record 12 straight quality starts.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers LH Wandy Rodriguez (3-2, 3.03 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Clayton Kershaw (5-3, 3.21)

Rodriguez did not factor in the decision but stretched his unbeaten streak to five starts by limiting Minnesota to one run on three hits over 6 2/3 innings on Friday. He was outstanding in his previous turn as well, permitting one run and six hits over six frames in a victory at Kansas City. Rodriguez has seen plenty of the Dodgers from his time in the NL, posting a 5-5 record and 2.64 ERA in 13 appearances (12 starts).

Kershaw also was not involved in the decision in his last turn, but he deserved a better fate after fanning 11 while yielding one run on four hits over 6 2/3 innings at San Diego. He was dominant against major league-best St. Louis in his previous outing, allowing one hit in eight scoreless innings spiced with 11 strikeouts. Kershaw has failed to turn in a quality start on only three occasions - and all have come away from home.

WALK-OFFS

1. Texas is playing at Dodger Stadium for the first time since 2001.

2. Dodgers 3B Justin Turner clubbed a two-run homer in the ninth inning Tuesday to give him hits in seven of his last eight games.

3. Rangers 1B Mitch Moreland has collected 12 RBIs during his career-high 11-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 5, Rangers 1