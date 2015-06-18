EditorsNote: fixes 2014 first-place team in fourth graf to Oakland A’s

Rolling Rangers dump Dodgers again

LOS ANGELES -- One year after they were an afterthought, the Texas Rangers are challenging for first place in the American League West.

Left fielder Joey Gallo hit a two-run home run, first baseman Prince Fielder added a solo homer, and the Rangers earned a 5-3 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium.

The Rangers (36-30) used their third consecutive victory over the Dodgers to remain 2 1/2 games behind the first-place Houston Astros in the AL West, even though they are missing injured third baseman Adrian Beltre and outfielder Josh Hamilton.

After 66 games last year, Texas was two games under .500 and trailed the first-place Oakland A’s by eight games.

Fielder attributed the change to the approach of new manager Jeff Banister.

“It’s not like everyone is healthy,” Fielder said, “but we’re still able to play hard. That has a lot to do with ‘Banny’ and the way he helped us created the whole mindset of this team in the spring. No matter what’s going on, we’re still going to play hard.”

Despite losing their third game in a row, the first-place Dodgers continue to lead the second-place San Francisco Giants by 2 1/2 games in the National League West.

Fielder and third baseman Adam Rosales each had two of the Rangers’ eight hits, with Fielder hitting his 11th home run of the season in the ninth inning. Second baseman Rougned Odor drove in two runs.

Texas left-hander Wandy Rodriguez (4-2) defused several potential scoring opportunities in his 5 1/3-inning start. The 36-year-old veteran allowed three runs, nine hits and a walk while getting two strikeouts.

The Dodgers brought the potential tying run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning when center fielder Joc Pederson walked with one out. However, Rangers right-hander Keone Kela earned his first major league save by getting first baseman Adrian Gonzalez to fly out to Gallo in deep left field and striking out second baseman Howie Kendrick.

Los Angeles left-hander Clayton Kershaw (5-4) amassed 10 strikeouts in six innings. He gave up four runs (three earned) on five hits and one walk while expressing uncharacteristically public frustration.

Dodgers manager Don Mattingly was asked if he had seen Kershaw demonstrate that much exasperation on the mound.

“At times, but not that much,” Mattingly said. “Clayton tonight really is a bit of a picture of where we are right now as far as frustration. We’re not playing as well as we’re capable of. Things really aren’t going the way we want at this moment.”

The Rangers took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second. Fielder lined a double into right-center field, moved to third base on Rosales’ single and scored on an unusual fielder’s choice.

Odor hit a pop fly into short center field. Center fielder Chris Heisey charged before letting the ball drop, then threw to Kendrick to retire Rosales.

“This is a tough guy to string hits together against,” Banister said of Kershaw. “We tried to chip away and not take big swings. When we got on base, we wanted to get some guys in motion.”

Texas added two runs in the third on Gallo’s two-run home run. Rodriguez began the inning with his first hit in his first at-bat of the season, a bloop single into center field. Two outs later, Gallo pounded Kershaw’s 88 mph slider halfway up the right field bleachers for his fifth homer since being recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on June 2.

“I was able to square a ball up, but it wasn’t easy,” Gallo said. “His timing is pretty tough. The way he throws, it’s kind of herky-jerky. I had to see his arm slot and get my timing.”

The Dodgers’ mistakes enabled the Rangers to extend the lead to 4-0 in the top of the fourth. Kershaw struck out Rosales, but catcher A.J. Ellis lost the ball, and Rosales reached base on the passed ball. Kershaw then balked Rosales to second base, and Odor’s single up the middle brought Rosales home.

The hosts narrowed their deficit to 4-3 in the bottom of the sixth. Left fielder Scott Van Slyke hit a two-run home run into the left field bleachers. Shortstop Enrique Hernandez followed with a double past Fielder’s glove, then scored on pinch hitter Alex Guerrero’s one-out single that chased Rodriguez.

NOTES: The Rangers are playing at Dodger Stadium for the first time since 2001. ... Texas scratched 1B Kyle Blanks about 90 minutes before the first pitch because of Achilles tendinitis and replaced him with 1B Prince Fielder. Blanks is the Rangers’ only right-handed hitter who can play first base. ... The Rangers’ staff entered the game with 12 successive quality starts, a team record. ... Los Angeles activated OF Scott Van Slyke from the 15-day disabled list and placed RHP Chris Hatcher on the DL with a strained left oblique muscle. Van Slyke started in left field and batted sixth. ... Dodgers LHP Paco Rodriguez is scheduled to make a rehab start Wednesday night for Class A Rancho Cucamonga. ... Dodgers 1B Adrian Gonzalez is second to the Arizona Diamondbacks’ 1B Paul Goldschmidt in All-Star voting for the National League’s starter at the position.