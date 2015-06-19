Dodgers emerge with balk-off win

LOS ANGELES -- The idea that baseball is a game of inches, and perhaps fractions of inches, became real in a dramatic way Thursday for two of the major leagues’ early contenders.

Pinch runner Enrique Hernandez scored the winning run on a balk in the bottom of the ninth inning, giving the Los Angeles Dodgers a 1-0 win over the Texas Rangers at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers, who broke a three-game losing streak, remain 2 1/2 games ahead of the second-place San Francisco Giants in the National League West. The Rangers fell 3 1/2 games behind the Houston Astros in the American League West.

Hernandez replaced catcher Yasmani Grandal, who walked against right-hander Keone Kela (4-4) to start the bottom of the ninth. Left fielder Andre Ethier followed with another walk before third baseman Alberto Callaspo hit into a double play that sent Hernandez to third base.

With shortstop Jimmy Rollins at the plate, Hernandez ran down the line quickly, then stopped. Kela moved his glove as if he were going to throw to the plate but then stopped, and plate umpire Marvin Hudson called the balk.

Hernandez acted on instructions from third base coach Lorenzo Bundy.

“Lorenzo told me to fake him,” Hernandez said. “I did, and he fell for it.”

Bundy, referring to Hernandez by the nickname, Kike, elaborated.

”I told Kike, ‘Let’s fake it. We’ll see if we can get a reaction,'“ Bundy said. ”Kike looks back at me and says, ‘When do I go?’ I said, ‘As soon as he comes set.’

“If the pitcher does his job, he’ll just step off. We got the reaction I was looking for.”

Kela, who earned his first major league save Wednesday night, offered a succinct assessment.

“It’s pretty simple,” Kela said. “I beat myself.”

Right-hander Kenley Jansen (2-0) struck out two of the three batters he faced in the ninth to earn the win.

The game quickly became a scoreless pitching duel between two right-handers, the Dodgers’ Zack Greinke and the Rangers’ Anthony Ranaudo.

Greinke, who won the American League Cy Young Award in 2009, retired the first nine batters he faced and tied his season best with eight strikeouts. In his seven innings, Greinke issued no walks, conceded four hits and hit one batter.

Ranaudo, recalled from Triple-A Round Rock earlier in the day, scattered five hits and two walks while striking out four in 6 2/3 innings. He made just his second appearance for the Rangers this year.

In his only other start, Ranaudo lasted only 1 2/3 innings and allowed six runs in a 10-2 loss to the Los Angeles Angels on April 15.

“I felt pretty focused right from the beginning, and I was able to settle in pretty early,” Ranaudo said of his Thursday outing. “I was able to command my fastball early. The command with the curve was there all night, and the changeup kept these guys off balance. I was just having fun.”

A video review in the top of the seventh inning proved costly to the Rangers and beneficial to the Dodgers.

With two outs and shortstop Elvis Andrus at first base, catcher Robinson Chiniros singled to left field. As Ethier was jogging to the ball, Andrus sped for third base and arrived with Ethier’s throw.

Third base umpire Chris Segal ruled Andrus safe, but Dodgers manager Don Mattingly challenged the call, which replay overturned.

Texas had a chance to move ahead in the fourth inning after Greinke retired the first nine Rangers he faced, four by strikeouts and four by groundouts.

Right fielder Shin-Soo Choo lined a single to right field to begin the inning. Choo took second base on second baseman Rougned Odor’s infield single and moved to third one out later when first baseman Mitch Moreland hit into a fielder’s choice. Andrus followed with a long fly to right field that ended the threat.

NOTES: Thursday marked the first anniversary of Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw’s no-hitter against the Colorado Rockies. Kershaw stuck out a career-best 15 in an 8-0 win. ... Texas 1B Prince Fielder leads the American League with a .344 average. Rangers 1B Mitch Moreland started for Fielder against Dodgers RHP Zack Greinke. Fielder’s closest competition, Detroit 1B Miguel Cabrera, did not play because the Tigers’ game against the Cincinnati Reds was rained out. ... The Rangers recalled RHP Anthony Ranaudo from Triple-A Round Rock and placed 1B Kyle Blanks on the 15-day disabled list. Ranaudo started in place of RHP Colby Lewis, who will pitch Friday night in Chicago against the White Sox. ... Los Angeles recalled LHP Daniel Coulombe from Triple-A Oklahoma City and sent OF Chris Heisey to the same club. The Dodgers also assigned INF Darwin Barney to Oklahoma City after he cleared waivers.