Preview: Rangers at Indians

All-Star Michael Brantley and David Murphy have been doing their best to keep the Cleveland Indians afloat in the American League Central. After combining for seven hits and four RBIs in Cleveland’s 12-2 series-opening victory over Texas, the duo looks to continue its hot hand when the club hosts the reeling Rangers on Saturday. Brantley has collected multi-hit performances in four of his last six games and Murphy - a former Ranger - has hit safely in eight of his last 10 contests.

While the Indians reside 6 1/2 games behind first-place Detroit in the AL Central, Texas presumably has stopped looking at the standings a long time ago. The cellar-dwelling Rangers have dropped 17 of their last 21 road contests, and their recent trips to Progressive Field have resulted in nothing but heartbreak. Texas has been outscored 30-10 en route to losing its last four in Cleveland dating to last season.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH Miles Mikolas (1-3, 8.54 ERA) vs. Indians LH T.J. House (1-2, 4.50)

Mikolas followed his lone victory with a brutal outing, allowing eight runs (seven earned) on seven hits and issuing a season-high four walks in 4 2/3 innings in a 9-3 loss to Oakland on Sunday. The 25-year-old brandishes a ghastly 1.67 WHIP in 26 1/3 innings in 2014. Mikolas has failed to pitch at least six innings in four of his five outings this season.

House will be called up from Triple-A Columbus to assume the spot in the rotation made available after Justin Masterson was traded to St. Louis on Wednesday. The 24-year-old received his second straight no-decision on July 21 when he allowed three runs in five innings against Minnesota. House was fortunate to receive a no-decision in his lone meeting with Texas, permitting six runs (five earned) on six hits in 3 1/3 innings on June 9.

WALK-OFFS

1. Indians INF Mike Aviles is 4-for-12 with four RBIs and as many runs scored in his last four outings.

2. Texas 3B Adrian Beltre is 8-for-18 with five runs scored and four RBIs during his five-game hitting streak.

3. Cleveland designated RHP Zach McAllister for assignment on Friday and plans to option him to Triple-A Columbus.

PREDICTION: Indians 6, Rangers 3