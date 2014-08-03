Preview: Rangers at Indians

The Cleveland Indians look to continue their dominance of the visiting Texas Rangers when the teams conclude their three-game set on Sunday. Cleveland slugged its way to a 12-2 triumph in the series opener before posting a 2-0 triumph on Saturday to record its 10th win in 11 meetings with Texas. Lonnie Chisenhall, who belted his 10th homer on Friday and had an RBI single the following night, launched a three-run shot against Sunday starter Yu Darvish in the Indians’ 6-4 loss to the Rangers on June 6.

Saturday’s victory moved Cleveland back to .500 overall and kept it 6 1/2 games behind first-place Detroit in the American League Central. While the Indians have enjoyed a safe haven at Progressive Field by going 32-21 at home this season, they have also outscored Texas by a 32-10 margin in the last five meetings in the Buckeye State. The Rangers have struggled mightily on the road, losing five straight overall and 18 of their last 21.

TV: 1:05 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH Yu Darvish (10-6, 2.90 ERA) vs. Indians RH Trevor Bauer (4-6, 4.25)

Darvish overcame a pair of solo homers by Brett Gardner to pitch seven strong innings to pick up the win against the New York Yankees on Monday. The 27-year-old Japanese star has struggled with the long ball, permitting a homer in five straight outings. Darvish improved to 1-2 in his career versus Cleveland after allowing four runs in seven innings on June 6.

Bauer suffered his second straight loss after yielding five runs on eight hits in 4 1/3 innings in a 5-2 setback to Seattle on Tuesday. The 23-year-old received a no-decision in his lone appearance versus Texas on June 6, allowing four runs on five hits in 6 1/3 innings. Bauer has pitched decidedly better at home, posting a 3-2 mark with a 3.49 ERA in eight starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cleveland 1B Nick Swisher also had an RBI single on Saturday to extend his hitting streak to six contests, but is 1-for-7 with five strikeouts against Darvish.

2. Texas SS Elvis Andrus is 13-for-33 with six RBIs and five runs scored on his nine-game hitting streak.

3. Indians LF Michael Brantley has collected multi-hit performances in five of his last seven contests, but is 1-for-9 versus Darvish.

PREDICTION: Indians 4, Rangers 2