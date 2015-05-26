Preview: Rangers at Indians

The Texas Rangers vie for their seventh consecutive victory when they visit the Cleveland Indians for the middle contest of their three-game series Tuesday. After losing four of five, Texas has reeled off six straight wins - all on the road.

The Rangers captured the final two contests of a three-game series at Boston and swept a three-game set with the Yankees in New York before outlasting Cleveland 10-8 in Monday’s opener. Prince Fielder and Elvis Andrus each homered and drove in three runs while Adrian Beltre also went deep as Texas posted double digits for the third time in four games. Roberto Perez belted a three-run shot and Carlos Santana added a solo blast for the Indians, whose six-game winning streak came to an end. Cleveland has not struggled to score lately, crossing the plate at least five times in four of its last five contests.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers LH Wandy Rodriguez (2-2, 3.38 ERA) vs. Indians RH Danny Salazar (5-1, 3.50)

Rodriguez is coming off a victory at Boston on Thursday in which he allowed one run and four hits over 6 2/3 innings. The 36-year-old Dominican has yielded one run in four of his six starts this season. Rodriguez lost his only career outing versus Cleveland on May 15, surrendering five runs and eight hits in 4 2/3 frames.

Salazar seeks his third straight win after scattering five hits over six scoreless innings in a triumph at the Chicago White Sox on Thursday. It marked just the second time in five outings the 25-year-old Dominican held the opposition to fewer than four runs. Salazar escaped with a no-decision at Texas on May 16, remaining at 1-0 lifetime versus the Rangers after surrendering seven runs - five earned - and nine hits in 4 2/3 frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Texas OF Josh Hamilton made his season debut Monday, going 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored.

2. Six of the Indians’ eight hits in the series opener went for extra bases.

3. Andrus recorded two hits in four at-bats Monday to improve to 67-for-185 (.362) lifetime against Cleveland.

