Preview: Rangers at Indians

The Texas Rangers vie for their eighth consecutive victory and a three-game series sweep when they visit the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday afternoon. Texas has been unstoppable since falling to Boston in the opener of its nine-game road trip, scoring a total of 49 runs while reeling off seven straight triumphs.

The winning streak was in jeopardy Tuesday as the Rangers fell behind 3-0, but Prince Fielder swatted a three-run homer in the fifth inning and Mitch Moreland snapped the tie with a solo shot three frames later. Fielder continued his torrid stretch, going 3-for-5 to extend his streak of multi-hit performances to five games. The slugger, who has produced four straight three-hit efforts, is 14-for-24 (.583) with five homers and 15 RBIs during the run. Jason Kipnis and Ryan Raburn went deep for the Indians, who have dropped two straight following a six-game winning streak.

TV: 12:10 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH Colby Lewis (4-2, 3.49 ERA) vs. Indians RH Carlos Carrasco (5-4, 4.74)

Lewis won his third straight decision Friday despite surrendering five runs and eight hits over 6 2/3 innings at the New York Yankees. The 35-year-old has yielded five earned runs in each of his last two outings but is 3-0 in five turns since taking the loss at the Los Angeles Angels on April 25. Lewis has an abysmal 6.75 ERA but owns a 2-1 record in seven career games (six starts) versus Cleveland.

Carrasco ended his personal two-game skid Friday, limiting Cincinnati to two runs and four hits while striking out seven in six innings. It marked the fifth straight start in which the 28-year-old Venezuelan worked at least six frames after he reached that number only once in his first four outings of the season. Carrasco has yet to defeat Texas in his career, going 0-2 with a 7.29 ERA in five games (three starts).

WALK-OFFS

1. Moreland’s homer off Cleveland LHP Nick Hagadone on Tuesday was his first against a southpaw since Sept. 9, 2013.

2. Kipnis is two hits away from joining Roberto Alomar (54 in September 2000) as the only members of the Indians since 1948 to record at least 45 in a month.

3. Texas SS Elvis Andrus registered three hits in four at-bats Tuesday to improve to .370 lifetime against Cleveland.

PREDICTION: Rangers 5, Indians 3