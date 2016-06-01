Preview: Rangers at Indians

The Texas Rangers are on a roll with four straight victories to stay just ahead of the Seattle Mariners in the American League West. The Rangers will try to hold onto their slim lead and earn a three-game sweep when they visit the Cleveland Indians for the series finale on Wednesday.

Jurickson Profar was the top prospect in baseball a few years ago but had the better part of two seasons lost to shoulder injuries. Rougned Odor’s suspension for punching Toronto’s Jose Bautista is giving Profar another chance in the majors, and the 23-year-old is making the most of the opportunity with eight hits in five games – including a home run on Tuesday – while batting out of the leadoff spot. Cleveland’s staff is struggling to avoid crooked numbers during a three-game slide that has seen it yield a total of 22 runs. That staff is expected to get Carlos Carrasco (hamstring) back on Thursday but will try to get by with Trevor Bauer taking the start opposite Cole Hamels on Wednesday.

TV: 6:10 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers LH Cole Hamels (5-1, 3.34 ERA) vs. Indians RH Trevor Bauer (3-2, 4.34)

Hamels is coming off his first loss of the season and was ripped for six runs – five earned – on eight hits and two walks in 4 2/3 innings against Pittsburgh on Friday. The 32-year-old is having some trouble keeping the ball in the park of late with eight home runs allowed in his last four outings. Hamels yielded 11 runs and 14 hits in 10 total innings against Cleveland in his career but has not faced the Indians since moving to the American League last season.

Bauer is riding a three-start winless streak despite a pair of quality starts in that span. The UCLA product allowed three runs on nine hits and a pair of walks against Baltimore on Friday and was held out of the decision in a game Cleveland went on to lose 6-4. Bauer is making his third career start against the Rangers and is looking for his first decision after allowing a total of seven runs and 11 hits in 13 2/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rangers OF Ian Desmond recorded multiple hits in six of the last nine games.

2. Cleveland RF Lonnie Chisenhall is 4-for-5 with a home run in the series.

3. Texas C Bryan Holaday homered on Tuesday and has driven in a run in each of his last three starts.

PREDICTION: Rangers 7, Indians 4