The Cleveland Indians needed something dramatic to occur in order to avoid their longest losing streak in nearly two years - and that's exactly what happened. After erupting for a season-high run total in a 15-9 victory, the Indians look to carry the momentum into the second contest of their four-game series versus the visiting Texas Rangers on Tuesday.

Cleveland was 1-for-23 with runners in scoring position during a three-game sweep by Minnesota over the weekend and staring at a seven-run deficit on Monday before scoring 13 unanswered runs to stun the Rangers. Francisco Lindor, Carlos Santana and Lonnie Chisenhall each recorded three RBIs while eight of the nine starters registered multiple hits for the Indians, who finished 11-for-28 with runners in scoring position in the game. Elvis Andrus homered twice in the series opener to set a career high of nine and added four RBIs for Texas, which has amassed 24 runs in its last three contests. Adrian Beltre drove in three runs with a homer and a double, continuing to approach lofty milestones in each category.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Southwest (Texas), SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH Tyson Ross (1-1, 9.35 ERA) vs. Indians RH Mike Clevinger (3-3, 3.86)

Ross missed the first two months of the campaign while recovering from offseason surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome, but he made a promising season debut by allowing two runs in 5 2/3 innings to beat Seattle on June 16. Ross took a step back last time out against Toronto, getting rocked for six first-inning runs and seven overall in three frames. He is 1-1 with a 1.77 ERA against the Indians.

Clevinger won for the first time in over a month last time out at Baltimore, limiting the Orioles to two runs and six hits in five innings. The 26-year-old has failed to pitch beyond five innings in each of his last three turns and has served up six homers over his last five starts. Clevinger is winless in four appearances (three starts) at home, posting an 0-2 record and 5.51 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cleveland MGR Terry Francona left Monday's game after feeling sick, but the team said he checked out "fine."

2. Beltre clubbed his 449th homer, tying Jeff Bagwell and Vladimir Guerrero for 39th place on the all-time list, and also collected his 599th double.

3. Indians 3B Jose Ramirez went 3-for-5 on Monday, giving him 11 multiple-hit performances in his last 14 games.

PREDICTION: Indians 7, Rangers 5