Indians edge Rangers in extras

CLEVELAND -- Yan Gomes' RBI single drove in Lonnie Chisenhall with the winning run as the Cleveland Indians beat the Texas Rangers 5-4 Wednesday night at Progressive Field.

With the win the Indians snapped their three-game losing streak and Texas' four-game winning streak.

Chisenhall led off the bottom of the 11th with a double down the left field line off Alex Claudio (1-1). Gomes, who was hitless in his previous 14 at bats, lined a soft single to center field to score Chisenhall with the game winner.

The win went to Tom Gorzelanny (1-0), who was called up from Triple-A Columbus prior to the game, and got the final out of the top of the 11th.

After the Indians took a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the eighth inning, closer Cody Allen blew his first save of the season.

Allen, who had converted all 11 of his save opportunities this year, came on to pitch the ninth. He walked Mitch Moreland on four pitches to start the inning. A bloop single to center by Elvis Andrus moved Hanser Alberto, pinch running for Moreland, to third.

Jared Hoying, pinch hitting for Ryan Rua, hit a grounder to shortstop Francisco Lindor, who flipped to second baseman Jason Kipnis for the force on Andrus. Kipnis' throw to first was too late to get Hoying. Alberto scored on the play to tie it at 4-4.

Cleveland broke a 3-3 tie in the bottom of the eighth.

With two outs and nobody on base, Jose Ramirez doubled to center off reliever Luke Jackson. Juan Uribe followed with a line drive single to center, scoring Ramirez, and giving Cleveland a 4-3 lead.

The game's two starters, Cleveland's Trevor Bauer and Texas' Cole Hamels, pitched to a standoff through seven innings.

Through six innings Bauer held Texas to two runs on three hits.

The Indians scored a run in the fifth inning to take a 3-2 lead, but Bauer ran into trouble in the seventh inning, his last. After Bauer retired the first batter of the inning, Rua launched a towering home run into the bleachers in left-center field, tying the game at 3.

It was special home run for Rua, who was born and grew up in Amherst, Ohio, which is 30 miles west of Cleveland. Bauer retired the next two batters, and his night was finished. In seven innings he gave up three runs on four hits with six strikeouts and three walks.

Hamels started for the Rangers and his line was nearly identical to Bauer's. Hamels pitched seven innings, giving up three runs on six hits with five strikeouts and three walks.

Texas took an early lead in the first inning off Cleveland starter Trevor Bauer. The game began with a double to right field by Jurickson Profar. Ian Desmond's groundout allowed Profar to move to third. Prince Fielder then hit a foul ball down the left field line. It was caught by left fielder Jose Ramirez, but his throw home was off the mark and Profar slid in safely with the first run of the game.

Cleveland countered with two runs in the bottom of the first. With one out Jason Kipnis drew a walk from Texas starter Cole Hamels. Francisco Lindor flied out for the second out of the inning, but Mike Napoli, a former Ranger, belted his 12th home run, over the left field wall, giving Cleveland a 2-1 lead.

Texas tied it in the third inning. With one out Bobby Wilson walked and went to third on a single by Profar. Wilson then scored the tying run when Desmond grounded into a force out at second.

Cleveland broke the tie in the in the bottom of the fifth. With two outs and nobody on base, Rajai Davis singled and scored on a double off the right field wall by Kipnis, giving the Indians a 3-2 lead.

NOTES: Indians OF Marlon Byrd has been suspended by Major League Baseball for 162 games for testing positive for the growth hormone secretagogue Ipamorelin. It is Byrd's second positive test for PEDs. The 38-year-old Byrd is not appealing the suspension. ... To replace Byrd on the roster, the Indians recalled OF Tyler Naquin from Triple-A Columbus. ... Also recalled from Columbus was LHP Tom Gorzelanny. RHP Shawn Armstrong was optioned to Columbus. ... Rangers RHP Colby Lewis is 5-0. That matches the longest single-season winning streak of his career. ... Rangers RHP Sam Dyson led the majors with 17 appearances in May. That's the third most appearances ever for a Texas pitcher in a single month, behind Dale Mohorcic's 19 and Mitch Williams' 18, both in August of 1986.