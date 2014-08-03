Indians shut down Rangers

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Indians didn’t generate much offense Saturday night, but they generated plenty of pitching in a 2-0 win over the Texas Rangers at Progressive Field.

Lonnie Chisenhall and Nick Swisher had RBI singles in the sixth inning and five Cleveland pitchers combined on a five-hit shutout as the Indians beat Texas for the second consecutive night.

“Our offense is just not getting it done right now,” said Texas manager Ron Washington, whose team has scored just two runs in the first two games of the series. “And it wasn’t just one guy tonight. It was everyone. We just need to push some runs across the plate.”

Left-hander T.J. House started for the Indians and pitched five scoreless innings, giving up three hits with seven strikeouts and two walks.

“I thought House was good. He had a lot of deep count at-bats, but he kept the ball on the ground, and when he does that he has a chance,” Indians manager Terry Francona said.

House was removed from the scoreless game after giving up a walk and a single to the first two batters of the sixth inning.

“I felt good. Everything was working,” House said. “Obviously, I would have liked to stay in longer, but it’s (Francona‘s) job to decide who comes in and when.”

Right-hander Scott Atchison relieved House and pitched out of the jam, which included the 38-year-old Atchison outrunning 25-year-old shortstop Elvis Andrus to tag out Andrus during a rundown between third and home.

“That wasn’t a good baseball play, that was desperation,” Francona said. “I‘m worried Atch won’t be able to walk tomorrow.”

Atchison (4-0) pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings of relief to get the win. Right-hander Cody Allen pitched the ninth inning to pick up his 14th save.

The Indians broke a scoreless tie in the sixth inning against Texas right-hander Miles Mikolas (1-4). Second baseman Jason Kipnis led off the inning with a single and went to second on a sacrifice bunt by left fielder Mike Aviles. Mikolas retired center fielder Michael Brantley on a groundout for the second out of the inning.

Then the Rangers decided to intentionally walk first baseman Carlos Santana. That strategy backfired when Chisenhall lined an RBI single to center, scoring Kipnis with the first run of the game.

Chisenhall’s batting average against the Rangers this year is .500 (13-for-26), with five home runs and 15 RBIs.

The Indians made it 2-0 when designated hitter Swisher followed with a single to right.

“We really executed offensively in that inning and then hung on,” Francona said.

In seven innings, Mikolas gave up two runs and five hits, with six strikeouts and two walks.

“You always want to end on a strong note, which is why it was good to come back out for the seventh and get the job done. Everything is starting to come together,” Mikolas said.

House was recalled from Triple-A Columbus before the game. In seven starts at Columbus, House was 1-2 with a 2.40 ERA. Before Saturday, House had also made 10 starts for the Indians but only won one of them.

NOTES: Before Saturday night’s game, the Indians unveiled a statue honoring slugger Jim Thome, the team’s career home run leader. Thome signed an honorary one-day contract with the Indians so he can retire as an Indian. Thome hit a club-record 337 home runs for the Indians and 612 overall in his 22-year career. ... Indians LHP T.J. House was recalled from Triple-A Columbus to start the game Saturday night. RHP Austin Adams was optioned to Columbus to make room on the roster for House. ... Texas manager Ron Washington challenged two calls Friday night and won both challenges, overturning the original calls. It’s the 13th time that has happened in the majors this season.