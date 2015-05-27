Indians use big third inning to rout Rangers

CLEVELAND -- It was the kind of inning the Cleveland Indians haven’t had in a while, and it couldn’t have come at a better time.

First baseman Carlos Santana belted a three-run home run to cap an eight-run third inning as the Indians avoided getting swept in their three-game series with Texas by routing the Rangers 12-3 on Wednesday.

“Any time you can put up eight runs in an inning it makes for a pretty good day,” Cleveland manager Terry Francona said.

The defeat snapped Texas’ seven-game winning streak. The Rangers (23-24) went 7-2 on their trip to Boston, New York and Cleveland.

It also was the last day of a 4-2 homestand for the Indians (21-25), who pounded out 17 hits, including home runs by Santana, designated hitter Nick Swisher and third baseman Lonnie Chisenhall.

Right-hander Carlos Carrasco (6-4) pitched eight innings to get the win. He gave up one run on five hits, with eight strikeouts and one walk.

“It’s nice when everyone contributes because it makes everyone feel good,” Francona said.

Right-hander Colby Lewis (4-3) absorbed most of the damage from the Indians’ offense. Lewis pitched just 2 2/3 innings, giving up 10 runs (nine earned) on 11 hits, with two strikeouts and one walk.

“It was a tough day for Colby. He was able to get ahead, but he wasn’t able to put hitters away. But he gave us what he could,” Texas manager Jeff Banister said.

Swisher’s home run was a solo blast leading off the second inning. Center fielder Michael Bourn added an RBI single later in the inning to give Cleveland a 2-0 lead.

In the third inning, the Indians sent 12 men to the plate and scored eight runs on seven hits -- all coming against Lewis, whose ERA rose from 3.49 to 4.70.

Santana led off the third inning with a walk, and he went to third on a double by left fielder Michael Brantley. Right fielder David Murphy’s single scored Santana to make it 3-0.

After Swisher struck out for the first out, Chisenhall doubled down the right-field line, scoring Brantley and Murphy to make it 5-0. Shortstop Mike Aviles flied out for the second out, but Bourn’s single to right scored Chisenhall.

After Bourn stole second, catcher Roberto Perez followed with a single, scoring Bourn to extend the lead to 7-0.

Second baseman Jason Kipnis doubled, moving Perez to third, and then Santana, in his second at-bat of the inning, ripped a long home run over the wall in center field, giving the Indians a 10-0 lead.

“It was a tough inning for Colby, and we felt we had to get him out of there,” Banister said.

Right-hander Anthony Bass relieved Lewis after Santana’s home run. In the fourth inning, Bass gave up a solo shot by Chisenhall over the right-field wall to make it 11-0.

The big lead was a big boost for Carrasco.

“Carlos was facing a very hot lineup, so I think the runs helped. He did a good job with the lead,” Francona said.

Carrasco said, “The runs were nice, but I just tried to keep putting up zeros and attack the zone.”

Texas scored its first run in the fifth inning when catcher Robinson Chirinos hit a home run over the wall in left field off Carrasco.

Cleveland got that run back in the fifth inning when Kipnis tripled and scored on a sacrifice fly by Brantley.

Texas scored two runs in the ninth, on a two-run homer by Leonys Martin off right-hander Scott Atchison.

Kipnis, Chisenhall and Bourn each had three hits for the Indians, who scored more runs Wednesday than they did in losing the first two games of the series.

“We needed a win today on a lot of fronts, so getting this one really did some good,” Francona said.

NOTES: Indians 2B Jason Kipnis has 46 hits in May. That’s the most by an Indians player in May since Bobby Avila had 47 in 1954. ... Several Indians players have shaved their heads in support of INF Mike Aviles’ 4-year-old daughter, Adriana, who has been diagnosed with leukemia. ... Texas DH Prince Fielder is the first player in franchise history to have multiple hits and multiple RBIs in five consecutive games. He’s the first in the majors since the San Francisco Giants’ Bengie Molina did it in May 2008.