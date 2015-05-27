Sizzling Fielder powers Rangers past Indians

CLEVELAND -- To say Prince Fielder is hot doesn’t quite cover it.

“What he is doing is unbelievable. He’s making it look easy,” said Rangers first baseman Mitch Moreland, whose eighth-inning solo home run provided what became the winning run in Texas’ 4-3 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday night at Progressive Field.

Moreland was able to win it with his homer because Fielder tied it with a three-run shot in the fifth inning as the Rangers battled back from an early 3-0 deficit to win their seventh game in a row.

Fielder collected three hits for the fourth game in a row. In his last five games, he is hitting .583 (14-for-24) with five home runs and 15 RBIs.

“He’s put us on his shoulders and carried us, and it’s rubbing off on everyone,” said Moreland.

Five Texas pitchers combined on a five-hitter, with right-hander Keone Kela (4-1) getting the win. Right-hander Shawn Tolleson pitched the ninth to earn his fifth save.

Cleveland left-hander Nick Hagadone (0-1) took the loss after serving up Moreland’s homer. With one out in the eighth, Moreland pounded a pitch into the seats in right field for his fifth home run, giving the Rangers a 4-3 lead.

“I just tried to get a good pitch to drive, and I got a fastball and turned it around pretty good,” Moreland said.

Cleveland scored two runs in the first inning on home runs by second baseman Jason Kipnis and left fielder Ryan Raburn, but the Texas pitchers held the Indians to one run on three hits over the last eight innings.

In the bottom of the ninth, an error and a hit batter put Indians at first and second with two outs, but Tolleson retired left fielder Michael Brantley on a grounder back to the mound to end the game.

The Indians struck in the first against Texas left-hander Wandy Rodriguez. Kipnis led off with his fifth home run. Two outs later, Raburn sliced his second home run around the right field foul pole to give Cleveland a 2-0 lead.

Cleveland made it 3-0 in the fourth inning, which began with a double to center field by Raburn. A groundout by designated hitter Nick Swisher moved Raburn to third, and Raburn scored on a sacrifice fly by catcher Yan Gomes.

Indians starter Danny Salazar held Texas scoreless on three hits through the first four innings. The Rangers tied it in the fifth inning, though, thanks to Fielder.

With one out, center fielder Leonys Martin walked and right fielder Shin-Soo Choo was hit by a pitch. Fielder then belted the first pitch from Salazar deep into the seats in right-center field, a drive estimated at 441 feet. It was his 10th home run of the season.

“Danny hung a breaking ball, and (Fielder) hit it across the street,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “He’s so hot now, that’s not the guy you want to hang a pitch to.”

Rangers manager Jeff Banister said, “We really needed that. That created energy in our dugout and gave us hope.”

The Texas bullpen was outstanding again. Right-handers Tanner Scheppers, Kela, Ross Ohlendorf and Tolleson combined to pitch 3 2/3 scoreless innings on one hit.

“They are feeding off each other,” Banister said.

NOTES: Rangers 1B Prince Fielder is just the second Rangers player ever with 11 or more hits and 12 or more RBIs in a four-game span. Ivan Rodriguez did it during the 1999 season. ... Rangers 3B Adrian Beltre’s home run Monday was the 401st of his career, tying him with Miguel Cabrera for 52nd all time. No. 51 is Duke Snider with 407. ... Indians 2B Jason Kipnis leads AL second basemen in hits, doubles, triples, batting average, on base percentage, slugging percentage and OPS, but he was not among the top five vote-getters at his position in the first update of fan voting for the All-Star Game.