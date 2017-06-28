Beltre bomb in 9th lifts Rangers over Indians

CLEVELAND -- After watching Cleveland Indians hitters erupt for 15 runs and 19 hits on Monday, Texas Rangers pitcher Tyson Ross went into Tuesday's game hoping for the best.

"I was hoping they would be tired from last night," said Ross.

Maybe both teams were.

Twenty-four hours after blowing leads of 7-1 and 9-2 in losing a 15-9 slugfest, Texas won a tense pitcher's duel, 2-1, Tuesday night at Progressive Field.

Adrian Beltre's solo home run with two outs in the ninth inning was the difference in a game in which there were only six hits, three by each team.

"This was a huge win for us because of the way we lost last night," Beltre said.

Beltre, who had two of Texas' three hits, provided the drama.

With the score tied at 1-1, Cleveland closer Cody Allen (0-4) entered the game and retired the first two batters of the ninth inning. But Beltre hit Allen's first pitch over the left field wall for his fifth home run of the season.

"I was looking for a first-pitch fastball, and he threw one," Beltre said.

"Cody's fastball got elevated and (Beltre) was able to hit it out," said Cleveland acting manager Brad Mills. "Sometimes you've got to tip your cap."

The home run was also the 450th of Beltre's career, which puts him 39th on baseball's all-time list.

"It's a good milestone, but I'm not thinking about that now," Beltre said. "After last night, our mindset is to win this series, and we got the first win."

Keone Kela (4-1) pitched one scoreless inning to get the win. Matt Bush pitched the ninth to pick up his 10th save.

"Just another piece of the legend of Adrian Beltre," said Texas manager Jeff Banister. "Especially after the way we lost last night. But you've got to have a short memory and come back the next day ready to play."

Both starting pitchers were outstanding, and had nearly identical lines. Cleveland's Mike Clevinger pitched six innings, allowing one run on two hits with a career-high nine strikeouts and two walks.

"He was very good," said Mills. "The first couple innings he threw a lot of pitches, but then he started getting confident and was attacking the zone, and his pitch count leveled off. He did a really good job against a good hitting club."

Texas starter Ross pitched six innings and allowed one run on two hits, with five strikeouts and two walks.

"After the third inning, I got into a rhythm and was able to hold them down," Ross said. "I just tried to change speeds and stay out of the middle of the plate."

Ross held the Indians to one run on two hits through the first five innings. That run came in the second inning. Jose Ramirez led off by drawing a walk and stole second. Lonnie Chisenhall followed with a soft single to center that scored Ramirez with Cleveland's only run.

In the top of the second, Clevinger gave up a single and walk to start the inning, but retired the next three batters in order, striking out two -- one of those being former Cleveland teammate Mike Napoli.

Texas tied it in the fifth inning. Clevinger retired the first two batters of the inning, but when a 2-1 breaking ball tumbled into the fat part of the plate, Robinson Chirinos whacked it into the left-field bleachers for his 11th home run to tie it at 1-1.

"Clevinger was keeping us off balance, but Chirinos was able to get the big hit," Banister said.

It was Texas' first win against Cleveland this year. The Indians had won the first four games between the two teams.

NOTES: Indians manager Terry Francona, who became ill during Monday's game and spent the night at the Cleveland Clinic, was resting at home and missed Tuesday's game. The Indians announced that all tests run on Francona came back clean and that doctors have "ruled out any major health issues at this point." Francona is expected to be back in the dugout for Wednesday's game. Bench coach Brad Mills managed the team in Francona's absence. ... Indians OF Austin Jackson was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left quad strain. To replace Jackson on the roster, RHP Shawn Armstrong, who was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Monday, was recalled Tuesday. ... Rangers 1B Joey Gallo's 27 home runs in his first 123 career games matches Chris Davis (2008-09) for the most home runs by a Rangers player in his first 123 games. ... Texas RHP Tony Barnette (sprained right ring finger) was sent to Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday to begin an injury rehab assignment.