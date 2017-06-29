Kluber strikes out 12 as Indians topple Rangers

CLEVELAND -- Corey Kluber at his best is about as good as it gets, and Thursday Kluber was at his best.

Kluber struck out 12 in eight innings and Lonnie Chisenhall had a pinch-hit, two-run double to lead the Cleveland Indians to a 5-1 victory over the Texas Rangers at Progressive Field.

Kluber (7-2) gave up one run on three hits and one walk. He reached double figures in strikeouts for the fourth consecutive start, tying the Indians' record set by Hall of Famer Bob Feller in 1939.

Texas starter Andrew Cashner (3-7) gave up five runs on six hits in five innings to take the loss. Texas lost six of the seven games in its season series with Cleveland.

The Indians won three of the four games with the Rangers this week, and Thursday's series finale was the Corey Kluber Show.

After spending most of the month of May on the disabled list with a strained back, Kluber was activated on June 1, and he has been unbeatable since. In six June starts he was 4-0 with a 1.26 ERA, while averaging 13.4 strikeouts per nine innings and holding opposing batters to a .150 batting average.

"We've seen it before when he gets on these kind of rolls, and it seems like he's right there again," Indians manager Terry Francona said. "And we need it. We've had some ups and down with our rotation, but it seems like Corey is getting on a really good roll now."

Kluber struck out the first two batters in the first inning, but Nomar Mazara pounded an 0-2 pitch over the wall in right field for his 11th home run. It was the Rangers' only run of the game.

"Kluber made it very challenging for us," said Texas manager Jeff Banister. "His breaking ball is a wipeout pitch. He got us to expand our zone, and got lots of swings and misses."

After giving up the home run to Mazara, Kluber retired 21 of the last 24 batters he faced.

"You come in with a game plan and then adjust as you go, based on how the hitters are reacting to your pitches," Kluber said.

Cleveland rallied for two runs in the third inning. Yan Gomes led off the inning with a single, and he went to second when Bradley Zimmer beat out a high chopper to second for an infield single. The runners moved to second and third on a wild pitch by Cashner.

Gomes scored on a groundout by Francisco Lindor, and Zimmer scored on another wild pitch by Cashner, giving Cleveland a 2-1 lead.

The Indians widened their lead in the sixth inning, knocking Cashner out of the game in the process. Michael Brantley led off the inning with a double into the right-field corner. Edwin Encarnacion singled to right, scoring Brantley to push the lead to 3-1.

Encarnacion shattered his bat on his hit. The barrel sailed out to the mound and hit Cashner on the right forearm, causing him to fall to the ground. Casher remained in the game, but exited after giving up a double to the next hitter, Jose Ramirez,

Cashner sustained a contusion on his forearm, and was taken for precautionary X-rays.

"That was scary," Cashner said. "I didn't even see the bat until it hit me. It's a little sore, but I think I'll be OK."

Nick Martinez relieved Cashner, and Chisenhall greeted him with a double down the right-field line, scoring Encarnacion and Ramirez to make it 5-1.

As a pinch hitter this year, Chisenhall is 4-for-14, with two doubles, two home runs and nine RBIs. The nine pinch-hit RBIs lead the American League.

"Lonnie does a really good job of being ready to hit right from pitch one, and he's in a good place confidence-wise," said Francona.

It was a tough series for the Texas hitters, who scored just six runs in the last three games.

"You don't come in here and expect to put a ton of runs on the board against that pitching staff," said Banister.

NOTES: Indians C Yan Gomes has thrown out a major league-best 46 percent of attempted base stealers (16-of-35). ... Indians RHP Josh Tomlin, who will start against the Tigers in Detroit on Friday, leads the American League with an average of 1.0 walks per nine innings. Tomlin's mark of 1.03 last year is the second lowest in Indians' history. ... Rangers 3B Adrian Beltre, with 450 career home runs, needs four more to pass Carl Yastrzemski (452) and Miguel Cabrera (453) into 37th place on the all-time list. ... Texas hitters have struck out 272 times in June, the second most for that month in American League history, behind Houston's 278 in June of 2015.