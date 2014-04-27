Preview: Rangers at Mariners

Matt Harrison makes his first start in over a year on Sunday, when the visiting Texas Rangers take on the Seattle Mariners in the rubber match of their three-game series. The 28-year-old battled a herniated disk in his lower back for most of last season and had right shoulder surgery late in the year but appears fully healthy after posting a 1.69 ERA in three starts for Double-A Frisco. “I’m excited to finally get back here,” Harrison told reporters. “The way it went last year, I didn’t think I’d ever pitch again.”

The first batter to face Harrison on Saturday remains a mystery after Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon shook up his lineup and had Michael Saunders hit in the leadoff spot for the first time this season. The struggling Abraham Almonte was moved to the second slot after batting leadoff in the team’s first 22 games and went 0-for-5 with three strikeouts, and McClendon indicated more changes could be coming. “I don’t have any magic answers,” McClendon told mlb.com before Saturday’s 6-3 loss. “I’m just searching. I’m just trying to spark the offense.”

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers LH Matt Harrison (2013: 0-2, 8.44 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Brandon Maurer (0-0, 2.08)

Harrison was the Rangers’ Opening Day starter last season, but he made just two starts before missing the rest of the campaign due to injury. The 6-4, 240-pounder was the team’s top pitcher in 2012, when he posted 18 wins with a 3.29 ERA and four complete games while throwing 213 1/3 innings. He has been dominant in his career against the Mariners, going 10-2 with a 2.06 ERA in 18 appearances (14 starts).

Maurer likely will be limited to about 75 pitches in his second start since suffering a back injury during spring training. The 23-year-old was sharp in his season debut against the Marlins last Sunday, when he threw 63 pitches and allowed one run on two hits and two walks over 4 1/3 innings. “He was tired; he was exhausted,” McClendon told reporters. “He did good in the time he was in there.”

WALK-OFFS

1. Texas OF Shin-Soo Choo, who has not played since suffering a sprained left ankle on Monday against Oakland, could be placed on the disabled list before Sunday’s series finale to make room for Harrison.

2. The Mariners are 1-11 when they fail to hit a home run.

3. The Rangers have won 10 of their last 13 games following a 5-6 start.

PREDICTION: Rangers 5, Mariners 4