Preview: Rangers at Mariners

Felix Hernandez didn’t get a victory in his most dominant outing of the season but looks to win his sixth consecutive decision when the Seattle Mariners open a three-game series against the visiting Texas Rangers on Friday. Hernandez struck out a career-high 15 over seven shutout innings in a no-decision against Tampa Bay last Sunday and hasn’t lost since falling to Houston on April 21. Texas is beginning a nine-game road trip while Seattle is coming off a three-game sweep by the New York Yankees.

The Rangers are 3-7 in June and this road excursion is highly crucial as it is entirely against American League West opponents, including three-game visits to the Oakland Athletics and Los Angeles Angels. Texas allowed 36 runs in a four-game stretch before Yu Darvish tossed his first career shutout in a 6-0 win over the Miami Marlins on Wednesday. Seattle first baseman Logan Morrison went 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs in Thursday’s loss to the Yankees in his second game since returning from a hamstring ailment.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, KTXA (Texas), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH Nick Tepesch (2-2, 4.91 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Felix Hernandez (8-1, 2.39)

Tepesch is 1-1 with a 4.19 ERA in four career starts against Seattle after beating the Mariners on May 21. He gave up three runs and five hits in 6 1/3 innings in that affair and beat Minnesota in his following start before losing his last two outings. Tepesch gave up nine runs (eight earned) and 15 hits in 7 1/3 innings over those two defeats.

Hernandez gave up four hits and one walk against Tampa Bay while holding an opponent scoreless for the first time this season. He has a received a no-decision in both his outings against Texas this season, giving up four runs and nine hits over 13 innings. Hernandez is just 12-20 against the Rangers – his most losses against any club – with a 4.11 ERA in 41 career starts against Texas.

WALK-OFFS

1. Seattle 3B Kyle Seager is 5-for-10 with three doubles against Tepesch and is batting .327 with 11 homers and 35 RBIs in 56 career games against the Rangers.

2. Texas CF Leonys Martin is 8-for-23 with two triples, one homer and a double against Hernandez.

3. Mariners 2B Robinson Cano is 14-for-38 during a 10-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Mariners 4, Rangers 2