FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Preview: Rangers at Mariners
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 14, 2014 / 5:01 AM / 3 years ago

Preview: Rangers at Mariners

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Felix Hernandez didn’t get a victory in his most dominant outing of the season but looks to win his sixth consecutive decision when the Seattle Mariners open a three-game series against the visiting Texas Rangers on Friday. Hernandez struck out a career-high 15 over seven shutout innings in a no-decision against Tampa Bay last Sunday and hasn’t lost since falling to Houston on April 21. Texas is beginning a nine-game road trip while Seattle is coming off a three-game sweep by the New York Yankees.

The Rangers are 3-7 in June and this road excursion is highly crucial as it is entirely against American League West opponents, including three-game visits to the Oakland Athletics and Los Angeles Angels. Texas allowed 36 runs in a four-game stretch before Yu Darvish tossed his first career shutout in a 6-0 win over the Miami Marlins on Wednesday. Seattle first baseman Logan Morrison went 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs in Thursday’s loss to the Yankees in his second game since returning from a hamstring ailment.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, KTXA (Texas), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH Nick Tepesch (2-2, 4.91 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Felix Hernandez (8-1, 2.39)

Tepesch is 1-1 with a 4.19 ERA in four career starts against Seattle after beating the Mariners on May 21. He gave up three runs and five hits in 6 1/3 innings in that affair and beat Minnesota in his following start before losing his last two outings. Tepesch gave up nine runs (eight earned) and 15 hits in 7 1/3 innings over those two defeats.

Hernandez gave up four hits and one walk against Tampa Bay while holding an opponent scoreless for the first time this season. He has a received a no-decision in both his outings against Texas this season, giving up four runs and nine hits over 13 innings. Hernandez is just 12-20 against the Rangers – his most losses against any club – with a 4.11 ERA in 41 career starts against Texas.

WALK-OFFS

1. Seattle 3B Kyle Seager is 5-for-10 with three doubles against Tepesch and is batting .327 with 11 homers and 35 RBIs in 56 career games against the Rangers.

2. Texas CF Leonys Martin is 8-for-23 with two triples, one homer and a double against Hernandez.

3. Mariners 2B Robinson Cano is 14-for-38 during a 10-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Mariners 4, Rangers 2

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.