Preview: Rangers at Mariners

Runs and hits were in short supply in the series opener but it is unlikely that the Texas Rangers and host Seattle Mariners will play another 1-0 contest when the teams meet again on Saturday. Texas pushed across the game’s only run in the ninth inning to beat Seattle ace Felix Hernandez on Friday and had four of the six hits in the game. Saturday starters Joe Saunders of Texas and Erasmo Ramirez of the Mariners have a combined record of 1-6.

Saunders is looking for his first win of the season but he is a sensational 8-1 with a 3.52 ERA in 15 career starts against the Mariners. The 1-0 victory in the opener marked the fourth time Texas has won by that score this season, and the shutout was the 13th for a staff that has been ravaged by injuries. Seattle has lost four consecutive games and catcher Mike Zunino had both the club’s hits Friday.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers LH Joe Saunders (0-2, 3.60 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Erasmo Ramirez (1-4, 5.97)

Saunders is 11-7 with a 3.37 ERA in 22 career starts at Safeco Field and is 6-0 in nine starts at the ballpark when pitching against the Mariners. He pitched for Seattle last season and was 5-7 with a 4.99 ERA in 13 starts at Safeco while going 11-16 overall. Saunders has allowed four earned runs in 16 1/3 innings in three outings since returning from a broken ankle.

Ramirez has experienced numerous struggles and has pitched five or fewer innings in five of his eight big-league starts this season. One of those poor efforts came when he allowed five runs and six hits in two-plus innings in a no-decision against the Rangers on April 17. Ramirez didn’t give up a run in 4 2/3 innings of his last outing against Tampa Bay but was pulled after giving up four hits and walking five.

WALK-OFFS

1. Seattle 2B Robinson Cano was hitless in four at-bats Friday to halt a 10-game hitting streak.

2. Rangers SS Elvis Andrus went 2-for-4, stole two bases and scored the lone run in the opener.

3. Mariners 3B Kyle Seager is 4-for-40 over the last 10 games.

PREDICTION: Rangers 6, Mariners 4