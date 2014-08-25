Preview: Rangers at Mariners

The Seattle Mariners are trying to make the playoffs for the first time since 2001 and are in control of the second American League wild card spot. The Mariners will attempt to hang onto their spot when they host the Texas Rangers in the opener of a three-game series on Monday. The Rangers spent the last half-decade among the leaders in the American League West but own the worst record in the majors in an injury-plagued 2014.

The Mariners rely on a strong pitching staff but showed off some offensive strength over the weekend in a three-game sweep at the Boston Red Sox. Seattle overcame a deficit of at least two runs in each of the three games as Dustin Ackley (six RBIs in the series), Kyle Seager and company totaled 20 runs. Texas avoided a three-game sweep and became the final team in the majors to reach 50 wins with a 3-1 triumph over Kansas City on Sunday, just its third win in the last 10 games.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH Miles Mikolas (1-5, 7.48 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Roenis Elias (9-10, 4.09)

Mikolas’ nine-start stretch for Texas has been marked by inconsistency, with a few solid starts scattered among uninspiring performances. The Florida native gave up 10 runs in six innings against Tampa Bay on Aug. 13 but bounced back by holding Miami to three runs and eight hits in five innings on Tuesday. Mikolas yielded three home runs in his first six starts but has surrendered five over the last three outings.

Elias is having some trouble working deep into games and was lifted after four innings and saddled with a loss last Monday at Philadelphia despite allowing only one run and three hits. The Cuba native walked six in that outing and has issued at least three free passes in three of the last six starts. Elias faced the Rangers twice in April, going 1-0 while allowing a total of four runs in 12 1/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mariners 2B Robinson Cano (dizziness) left Sunday’s game in the third inning and is dealing with flu-like symptoms.

2. Texas 3B Adrian Beltre has recorded multiple hits in five straight games.

3. Seattle OF Michael Saunders was recalled from his rehab assignment due to a viral infection.

PREDICTION: Mariners 4, Rangers 2