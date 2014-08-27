Preview: Rangers at Mariners

On the heels of eclipsing last season’s win total, the Seattle Mariners look to claim a series victory against the visiting Texas Rangers when the American League West rivals conclude their three-game set on Wednesday. Upstart Seattle has won 15 of 20 overall and nine of 11 at Safeco Field to cling to a half-game lead over Detroit in the race for the second wild card. Robinson Cano, who belted a solo homer in Tuesday’s 5-0 rout, looks to build upon his 4-for-8 career performance versus starter Colby Lewis.

While Seattle is contending for its first postseason berth since 2001, cellar-dwelling Texas has dropped eight of 12 as its woe-begotten season drags on. Adrian Beltre continued his blistering play at the plate, collecting two of the team’s four hits on Tuesday and is 17-for-37 in his last 10 outings. Beltre looks to stay hot when he faces right-hander Erasmo Ramirez, who will be summoned from Triple-A Tacoma to start.

TV: 3:40 p.m. ET, Fox Sports Southwest (Texas), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH Colby Lewis (8-11, 5.54 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Erasmo Ramirez (1-5, 4.06)

Lewis suffered his third straight setback after allowing four runs on six hits in as many innings in a 6-3 loss to Kansas City on Friday. The 35-year-old has permitted 14 runs and 21 hits during his losing skid while yielding two homers in each of his last two contests. Lewis has dropped two decisions to Seattle this season after allowing four runs in 5 1/3 innings on April 14 and five runs in six innings on May 20.

Ramirez receives the start in an effort to give ace Felix Hernandez an additional couple days of rest. The 24-year-old Nicaraguan pitched well in his last outing with Seattle, scattering four hits in 4 1/3 innings in a no-decision versus the Chicago White Sox on Aug. 10. Ramirez also fared well against Texas on June 14, allowing three hits in five innings before departing after his pitch count elevated due to four walks.

WALK-OFFS

1. Seattle LF Dustin Ackley, who had an RBI single among two hits on Tuesday, is 11-for-29 in his last eight games.

2. Texas SS Elvis Andrus is 1-for-8 in the series and 1-for-9 in his career versus Ramirez.

3. Hernandez, who was originally scheduled to pitch on Wednesday, will start the Mariners’ three-game series versus visiting Washington on Friday.

PREDICTION: Mariners 4, Rangers 3