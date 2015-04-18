Preview: Rangers at Mariners

A tender right quadriceps won’t prevent Felix Hernandez from making his start when the Seattle Mariners host the Texas Rangers on Saturday. Hernandez suffered the injury in his last turn and was cleared to start after having a solid mid-week bullpen performance.

Texas won Friday’s series opener 3-1 as closer Neftali Feliz tossed a perfect ninth and has thrown 27 scoreless innings against Seattle in his career. The Rangers have allowed an average of 1.4 runs in their five victories and received six-plus shutout innings from starter Yovani Gallardo in the opener. Mariners outfielder Nelson Cruz failed to homer for the first time in six games but went 3-for-4 as his bat remains hot. Seattle is in last place in the American League West as Hernandez will attempt to snap the Mariners’ four-game losing streak.

TV: 9:10 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH Colby Lewis (1-0, 3.38 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Felix Hernandez (1-0, 3.00)

Lewis received a no-decision in his last turn when he gave up four runs and seven hits in 7 1/3 innings. He was sharp in his first outing of the season when he defeated Oakland and allowed one run and three hits over six innings. Lewis is 7-6 with a 3.91 ERA in 22 career appearances (18 starts) against Seattle.

Hernandez left after five innings against Oakland in his last turn after suffering the injury. He wasn’t involved in the decision and allowed three runs and eight hits with only one strikeout. Hernandez is 12-21 with a 4.01 ERA in 42 career starts against the Rangers.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rangers SS Elvis Andrus is batting .307 with 12 RBIs in 75 career at-bats against Hernandez.

2. Seattle CF Austin Jackson (.393 in 28 at-bats) and 3B Kyle Seager (.381 with two homers in 21 at-bats) have fared well against Lewis.

3. Texas 1B Mitch Moreland (elbow) was scratched from Friday’s lineup and could sit out again Saturday.

PREDICTION: Mariners 4, Rangers 1