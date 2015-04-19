Preview: Rangers at Mariners

The Seattle Mariners have ended a four-game losing streak and attempt to win the series from Texas when they host the Rangers in Sunday’s finale of a three-game set. Seattle received a superb outing from Felix Hernandez to post a 3-1 victory Saturday and is counting on James Paxton to bounce back from a subpar performance in his last turn.

Hernandez struck out 12 in seven innings in the middle game of the series while allowing one run and two hits as the Mariners got back on track. Texas batters combined to strike out 15 times and center fielder Leonys Martin had both the club’s hits. The Rangers won Friday’s series opener by the same 3-1 score and have allowed seven runs in their five victories. Seattle slugger Nelson Cruz is swinging a hot bat as he is 13-for-27 with six homers and nine RBIs during a seven-game hitting streak.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers LH Ross Detwiler (0-2, 9.00 ERA) vs. Mariners LH James Paxton (1-0, 3.00)

Detwiler has been hit hard in each of his first two outings. He gave up five runs apiece in losses to the Oakland Athletics and Los Angeles Angels and has allowed 18 hits and walked six in 10 innings. Detwiler pitched in 47 games in relief for Washington last season without making a start.

Paxton is coming off a shaky outing in which he gave up five runs and six hits in 6 1/3 innings while taking a no-decision against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He fared better in his first outing when he allowed two runs and four hits in six innings while losing to the Los Angeles Angels. Paxton is 1-1 with a 0.71 ERA in two career starts against the Rangers.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rangers 3B Adrian Beltre is hitless in 14 at-bats over the past four games.

2. Seattle 2B Robinson Cano has recovered from a 3-for-25 start by going 8-for-21 over the last five contests.

3. Texas 1B Prince Fielder went 0-for-4 on Saturday after having multiple hits in six of the previous eight games.

PREDICTION: Mariners 5, Rangers 4