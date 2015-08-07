Preview: Rangers at Mariners

Cole Hamels steps on the mound for the second time as a member of the Texas Rangers when they open a three-game series on Friday against the host Seattle Mariners. Hamels received a no-decision in his first start with Texas after being acquired from the Philadelphia Phillies last week.

Hamels feels energized by the deal that took him from the floundering Phillies to being part of the American League wild-card chase with the Rangers. “It’s fun when there’s something new and you get to discover yourself more,” Hamels told reporters. “And when you’re playing against the highest competition, playing against the best, it really measures what you bring to the table.” Texas has won four consecutive games, while Seattle is beginning a six-game homestand after a 4-3 road excursion to Minnesota and Colorado. Mariners right fielder Nelson Cruz has smashed 10 homers during a 16-game hitting streak.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers LH Cole Hamels (6-7, 3.76 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Hisashi Iwakuma (2-2, 4.47)

Hamels allowed five runs and eight hits in 7 2/3 innings against San Francisco in his Texas debut. He has only one victory in his last 11 starts, that being the no-hitter he tossed against the Chicago Cubs in his final outing with the Phillies. Hamels is 1-1 with a 3.97 ERA in two career starts against Seattle and struggles against first baseman Logan Morrison (8-for-21 with three walks).

Iwakuma came within two outs of a shutout victory in his last turn before allowing a tying homer to Minnesota second baseman Brian Dozier. He gave up one run and three hits in 8 2/3 innings in the no-decision and it marked the fourth time in five starts that he allowed two or fewer runs. Iwakuma is 6-3 with a 3.46 ERA in 12 career appearances (11 starts) against Texas and has experienced issues with third baseman Adrian Beltre (11-for-30, three homers).

WALK-OFFS

1. Seattle has won five of this season’s six meetings with Texas.

2. Texas SS Elvis Andrus is 11-for-29 over the last seven contests.

3. Mariners 2B Robinson Cano is 6-for-14 with six RBIs over the past three games.

PREDICTION: Rangers 6, Mariners 3