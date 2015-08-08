Preview: Rangers at Mariners

The Texas Rangers attempt to get back on track when they visit the Seattle Mariners for the middle contest of their three-game series Saturday afternoon. Texas took a step back in its quest for a postseason berth as it suffered a 4-3 defeat in Friday’s opener.

The Rangers appeared on their way toward a fifth straight victory as they built a 3-1 lead before squandering it and fell 3 1/2 games behind Toronto for the second American League wild-card spot and 5 1/2 in back of first-place Houston in the AL West. Seattle used the long ball to overcome the deficit, as Mark Trumbo belted a solo homer in the fifth inning before Nelson Cruz and Robinson Cano went back-to-back a frame later. Cruz has homered in six of his last seven contests, raising his season total to 32 — one behind major-league leader Mike Trout — and has collected 11 blasts and 15 RBIs during his 17-game hitting streak. Friday’s win was the fourth in five overall games for the Mariners and ended their three-game slide at home.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers LH Martin Perez (1-2, 6.64 ERA) vs. Mariners LH Mike Montgomery (4-4, 3.07)

Perez is coming off his first win of the season, a triumph over San Francisco on Sunday in which he allowed one run and two hits over 8 1/3 innings. It was an impressive bounce-back effort for the 24-year-old Venezuelan, who was battered for eight runs and seven hits in one inning by the New York Yankees on July 28. Perez is 2-1 with a 2.60 ERA in six career games (four starts) against Seattle.

Montgomery’s winless drought reached five starts last Saturday as he settled for a no-decision at Minnesota after allowing one run and four hits in six innings. The 26-year-old Californian has not won since July 5, when he gave up one run and six hits in 5 2/3 frames at Oakland. Montgomery, who never has faced Texas, posted his only career victory at home on June 23 against Kansas City.

WALK-OFFS

1. Texas re-acquired 1B Mike Napoli and cash from Boston for a player to be named or cash.

2. Seattle will induct Jamie Moyer, the franchise leader in victories, into the team’s Hall of Fame prior to Saturday’s contest.

3. The AL West rivals meet for a three-game set in Texas later this month before squaring off seven more times in September.

PREDICTION: Rangers 5, Mariners 4