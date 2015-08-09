Preview: Rangers at Mariners

The Texas Rangers appeared to be sliding out of the playoff race following an embarrassing 21-5 blowout loss to the New York Yankees. Instead, the Rangers have righted the ship with eight wins in their last 10 games and eye their third straight series win on Sunday when they look to claim the rubber match of a three-game set in Seattle against the Mariners.

Texas dropped 21 of 31 after climbing six games over .500 on June 19 – a skid that was punctuated by the July 28 rout by the Yankees. The Rangers rallied for a four-game split in that series and may have accentuated their recent turnaround with Saturday’s 11-3 triumph in which they pummeled the Mariners for eight runs in the 11th inning to end a six-game losing streak against their division rivals. Texas trails Houston by 4 ½ games in the American League West – its smallest deficit since June 27 – and will look to cut into that margin further while attempting to cool off the red-hot slugger Nelson Cruz. The reigning home run champion went 2-for-4 on Saturday to extend his hitting streak to 18 games, including eight straight contests with an extra-base hit.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH Colby Lewis (12-4, 4.68 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Felix Hernandez (13-6, 3.13)

Despite getting pounded for seven runs on 10 hits (including three homers) in six frames against Houston on Monday, Lewis won for the fourth time in as many turns. The 36-year-old California native, who is two victories shy of matching his career high set in 2011, is 8-1 despite a 4.67 ERA over his last 12 outings. Lewis took the loss in Seattle on April 18, allowing three runs on 10 hits over 5 2/3 innings to fall to 7-7 with a 3.95 ERA in 23 career games (19 starts) against the Mariners.

Hernandez was able to limit the damage and pick up his third win in four decisions on Monday, working around 11 hits (nine singles and two doubles) while permitting four runs in 6 2/3 frames en route to an 8-7 win at Colorado. The 2010 AL Cy Young Award winner was roughed up in his previous outing in Arizona, surrendering seven runs and 12 hits over 6 2/3 innings. Hernandez has mostly struggled throughout his career versus Texas, going 14-21 with a 3.92 ERA in 44 starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Rangers’ 32 road wins are the most in the majors.

2. Seattle LF Franklin Gutierrez has missed both games in this series due to the flu.

3. Texas’ eight-run 11th inning on Saturday marked the third time this season the Mariners have surrendered at least that many runs in an inning.

PREDICTION: Rangers 5, Mariners 4