Preview: Rangers at Mariners

The Texas Rangers continue their pursuit of an American League playoff berth when they open a four-game series against the host Seattle Mariners on Monday. Texas holds a 1 1/2-game lead over Minnesota for the second wild-card spot and trails first-place Houston by three games in the AL West.

The Rangers, who have recorded a major league-high 39 road wins, are 3-3 on their 10-game trek. Adrian Beltre went 1-for-11 as Texas lost two of three to the Los Angeles Angels over the weekend and is hitting just .196 in 46 at-bats against Seattle this season. The Mariners concluded a 7-3 road trip with a three-game sweep in Oakland and have won a season-best five straight contests overall. Kyle Seager has been on a tear, going 18-for-36 with four homers and 12 RBIs during a nine-game hitting streak.

TV: 6:40 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH Yovani Gallardo (11-9, 3.27 ERA) vs. Mariners LH Roenis Elias (4-7, 4.35)

Gallardo has won four straight decisions since suffering a loss on July 19. He received a no-decision in his last outing, when he gave up four runs and six hits in five innings against San Diego. Gallardo has made both of his career starts against Seattle this season, going 1-1 with a 2.25 ERA, and has easily handled Logan Morrison (1-for-16) and Seth Smith (3-for-22).

Elias escaped with a no-decision in his last start after giving up four runs, five hits and four walks in 5 1/3 innings against Houston. He is 0-1 with a 5.25 ERA in two outings since returning to the majors after being demoted in early July. Elias is 2-1 with a 2.42 ERA in four career starts against Texas and has struggled with Elvis Andrus (5-for-11).

WALK-OFFS

1. Mariners RF Nelson Cruz (quadriceps) has missed three straight games but is expected to return at some point during the series.

2. Texas DH Prince Fielder went 0-for-9 with five walks against the Angels and has recorded only two RBIs in his last 12 games.

3. Seattle OF Shawn O‘Malley is 6-for-8 with a homer, four runs scored, four RBIs and three walks in three games since joining the club.

PREDICTION: Rangers 8, Mariners 2