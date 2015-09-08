FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Preview: Rangers at Mariners
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 9, 2015 / 5:47 AM / 2 years ago

Preview: Rangers at Mariners

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The Texas Rangers are closing the gap on first-place Houston in the American League West and aim to make up more ground when they visit the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday. Texas recorded a 3-0 victory in the series opener to move within two games of the Astros while remaining 1 1/2 ahead of Minnesota for the second wild-card spot.

The Rangers improved to 4-3 on their 10-game trek with Monday’s victory, and their 40 road wins are most in the majors. Texas is waiting for Prince Fielder - 0-for-11 over his last four games - to heat up as he is homerless with two RBIs over his last 13 contests. Seattle slugger Nelson Cruz (quadriceps) has missed four straight games and hopes to be available before the series ends. The Mariners were blanked for the 10th time in the series opener as their season-high five-game winning streak came to a halt.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers LH Cole Hamels (8-8, 3.70 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Taijuan Walker (10-7, 4.51)

Hamels is starting against Seattle for the third time since joining the Rangers after going 0-1 with a 4.85 ERA in the first two meetings. He is 2-1 with a 3.89 ERA in six starts since being acquired from Philadelphia and settled for a no-decision against San Diego in his last turn, when he gave up three runs and eight hits in seven innings. Hamels has struggled against left-handed hitter Logan Morrison (10-for-25 with five walks and three doubles).

Walker is 3-0 over his last nine starts, with his most recent defeat coming before the All-Star break - July 12 to the Los Angeles Angels. He received a no-decision in his last turn after allowing three runs and five hits in 6 2/3 innings. Walker is 1-0 with a 1.88 ERA in three career appearances (two starts) against Texas - with the win occurring on April 27, when he allowed one unearned run in seven frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mariners 3B Kyle Seager extended his hitting streak to 10 games in the opener and is 19-for-39 with four homers and 12 RBIs during the stretch.

2. Texas LF Shin-Soo Choo is 9-for-21 with six walks in six contests this month.

3. Seattle LF Franklin Gutierrez (groin) has missed three consecutive games and is unlikely to start on Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Rangers 4, Mariners 1

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.