Preview: Rangers at Mariners

The Texas Rangers are closing in on first-place Houston and look to put more pressure on the Astros when they play the third contest of their four-game series against the host Seattle Mariners on Wednesday. Texas has won nine of its last 12 outings and moved within one game of the American League West leaders by registering a 9-6 win over Seattle on Tuesday.

Shin-Soo Choo’s three-run blast was one of four homers by the Rangers in the club’s best offensive showing in more than three weeks. Mitch Moreland, Rougned Odor and Joey Gallo also went deep in Texas’ highest-scoring performance since a 12-4 victory over Tampa Bay on Aug. 15. The Mariners have lost back-to-back contests after winning a season-high five straight games. Robinson Cano smacked his 15th homer of the season - and first since Aug. 23 - while Kyle Seager recorded an RBI single to extend his hitting streak to 11 games.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers LH Martin Perez (2-4, 5.07 ERA) vs. Mariners LH Vidal Nuno (0-3, 3.30)

Perez lost to the Los Angeles Angels in his last turn, when he gave up three runs and five hits in six innings. He has won just once in his last five turns despite allowing three or fewer earned runs in each outing. Perez is 2-1 with a 2.67 ERA in seven career appearances (five starts) against the Mariners and has struggled with Seager (7-for-17, two homers).

Nuno, who is making his sixth start of the season, has made two relief appearances since his last chance in the rotation on Aug. 31. He served up three homers in that outing against Houston, finishing with five runs and seven hits allowed over six innings. Nuno owns a 3-17 career record in 65 appearances (36 starts).

WALK-OFFS

1. Mariners RF Nelson Cruz (quadriceps) has missed five consecutive games.

2. Moreland’s homer on Tuesday was his 19th of the season but first since Aug. 19 against Seattle.

3. Seattle DH Mark Trumbo went 2-for-4 on Tuesday to extend his hitting streak to 10 games.

PREDICTION: Rangers 9, Mariners 6