Preview: Rangers at Mariners

A stellar pitcher’s duel is on the radar as Seattle ace Felix Hernandez matches up with Texas left-hander Derek Holland in Thursday’s finale of a four-game set in the Mariners’ ballpark. Holland has allowed one run and six hits over 17 innings in his last two outings while Hernandez is looking to tie Houston’s Dallas Keuchel for most victories (17) in the American League.

Holland has stifled the Mariners during his career by going 10-2 with a 2.94 ERA in 19 career appearances (15 starts). Hernandez has experienced issues against the Rangers with a career mark of 15-21 and 3.88 ERA in 45 starts but has gone 3-0 with a 2.18 ERA in three 2015 outings. Texas won the first two games of the series before having just one hit and falling 6-0 on Wednesday to fall two games behind the Houston Astros in the AL West and seeing its lead for the second wild card trimmed to 1 1/2 games over the Minnesota Twins. Seattle third baseman Kyle Seager (4-for-4, two-run homer Wednesday) has a 12-game hitting streak and designated hitter Mark Trumbo (4-for-4, two-run homer as part of a three-RBI outing) has hit in 11 straight games.

TV: 3:40 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers LH Derek Holland (3-1, 2.37 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Felix Hernandez (16-8, 3.65)

Holland has excelled in his return from a shoulder injury that sidelined him four months and is displaying the form that made him a 16-game winner in 2011. He has struck out 25 and walked three in the four-start stretch that began with him defeating the Mariners on Aug. 19 when he gave up two runs and eight hits in 6 1/3 innings. Holland has struggled to retire Trumbo (12-for-41, five homers) and second baseman Robinson Cano (12-for-31, one homer).

Hernandez defeated Oakland in his last turn when he gave up three runs and six hits and struck out nine in eight innings. He needs a strong finish to reach 20 victories for the first time in his career - 19-5 in 2009 marks his most wins. Hernandez has enjoyed success against designated hitter Prince Fielder (2-for-20) and outfielder Josh Hamilton (11-for-68, one homer, 21 strikeouts).

WALK-OFFS

1. Mariners RF Nelson Cruz (quadriceps) has missed six consecutive games but could be available for pinch-hitting duty Thursday.

2. Rangers SS Elvis Andrus is hitless in 11 at-bats in the series and is 0-for-14 in the past four games.

3. Seattle LF Seth Smith is hitless in six at-bats in the series and is 3-for-24 against Texas this season.

PREDICTION: Mariners 3, Rangers 2