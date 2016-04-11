Preview: Rangers at Mariners

Nomar Mazara made a great first impression with Texas and hopes for another strong effort when the Rangers open a three-game series against the host Seattle Mariners on Monday. The 20-year-old Mazara was recalled Sunday to replace the injured Shin-Soo Choo and went 3-for-4 with a home run in his major-league debut.

Choo is expected to be sidelined for more than a month due to a calf injury. Mazara looked like a capable replacement at least for one day as he became the eighth player in Rangers history to homer in his major-league debut. “He’s very poised,” Texas manager Jeff Banister told reporters. “He stepped up in the first inning and didn’t get caught up with the lack of velocity or the pitch selection. He was patient.” Seattle is seeking its first home win of the season after being swept in a three-game series by Oakland.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH Colby Lewis (0-0, 4.50 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Hisashi Iwakuma (0-0, 3.60)

Lewis did not factor in the decision against Seattle on Wednesday after giving up three runs and six hits in six innings. Robinson Cano hit a two-run homer and former Texas teammate Leonys Martin belted a solo shot to account for the runs allowed. Lewis is 7-8 with a 3.94 ERA in 25 career appearances (21 starts) versus the Mariners.

Iwakuma also settled for a no-decision in his first outing as he yielded two runs and six hits in five innings at Texas on Tuesday. He allowed run-scoring singles by Elvis Andrus and Robinson Chirinos in the fourth and departed after throwing 90 pitches. Iwakuma is 8-3 with a 3.43 ERA in 15 career appearances (14 starts) versus Texas but has struggled against Adrian Beltre, who has posted a .308 average with three homers in 39 at-bats.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Mariners took two of three from the Rangers in the season-opening series in Arlington, Texas.

2. Seattle 3B Kyle Seager has 15 homers in 88 career games against the Rangers, including one last week.

3. Chirinos (broken right forearm) was placed on the 60-day disabled list on Sunday.

PREDICTION: Mariners 4, Rangers 3