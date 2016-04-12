Preview: Rangers at Mariners

The Seattle Mariners are winless in four home games this season and attempt to halt their doldrums when they host the Texas Rangers on Tuesday. Texas second baseman Rougned Odor drove in three runs to help the Rangers post a 7-3 victory in Monday’s opener of the three-game series.

The Mariners are in last place in the American League West with a 2-5 record and have lost four consecutive games. Seattle has tallied just seven runs during the skid and second baseman Robinson Cano is 2-for-16 in the four contests after opening the season with four homers in three games. Texas racked up 14 hits in the series opener and is tied with the Oakland Athletics for first place in the division with a 4-4 mark. Rangers designated hitter Prince Fielder had two RBIs on Monday and has nine in eight games.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers LH Derek Holland (0-0, 5.40 ERA) vs. Mariners LH Wade Miley (0-0, 7.50)

Holland received a no-decision in his season debut against the Angels on Thursday when he allowed three runs and four hits in five innings. The 29-year-old has fared well against Seattle during his career, posting a 10-4 record and 3.59 ERA in 21 career appearances (17 starts). Holland has experienced issues retiring Cano, who is batting .405 with two homers and nine RBIs in 37 at-bats.

Miley struck out seven in six innings when he faced the Rangers on Wednesday in his Seattle debut and received a no-decision. The 29-year-old allowed five runs and seven hits and served up a three-run homer to Fielder. Miley is 1-2 with a 4.74 ERA in four career starts against Texas and has limited shortstop Elvis Andrus to one hit in 10 at-bats.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rangers CF Delino DeShields (shoulder), who is just 3-for-21 this season, sat out Monday’s contest

2. Seattle DH Nelson Cruz homered — his second of the season — and had three RBIs in the series opener.

3. Texas C Brett Nicholas went 2-for-4 and scored twice on Monday in his major league debut.

PREDICTION: Rangers 9, Mariners 5