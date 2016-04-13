Preview: Rangers at Mariners

The Seattle Mariners begin a nine-game, 10-day road trip following Wednesday’s series finale against the visiting Texas Rangers, and they probably can’t wait to leave. The Mariners have dropped their first five home games for the first time in franchise history and fell to 2-6 overall with Tuesday’s 8-0 loss to the Rangers, who have won four of their last five.

After opening with four home runs in his first three games, Seattle second baseman Robinson Cano has two hits in his last 19 at-bats. Of course, Cano is hardly the only player struggling in the Mariners lineup, which has scored a total of seven runs during their five-game losing streak. Seattle will need to rediscover its offense quickly to keep pace with Texas, which is receiving contributions throughout the lineup from veterans such as third baseman Adrian Beltre (8-for-21 with seven RBI over his last five games) as well as rookie right fielder Nomar Mazara, who has tied the franchise record with six hits over the first three games of his career. The team also saw the bottom of the order – shortstop Elvis Andrus, first baseman Ryan Rua and catcher Bryan Holaday – combine to go 6-for-11 with four runs scored in Tuesday’s contest.

TV: 3:40 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH A.J. Griffin (1-0, 4.50 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Taijuan Walker (0-0, 3.00)

Making his first start since 2013, Griffin held the Angels to three runs on six hits and two walks in six innings Friday. “He looked a lot like he did when we saw him with the A’s,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia told reporters. “He throws strikes, he makes pitches in good zones, he changes speeds.” The 28-year-old, who missed the past two seasons while recovering from Tommy John surgery and other related shoulder injuries, owns a 3-2 mark and 3.72 ERA in five career starts against the Mariners.

Walker turned in a quality outing in his season debut Friday as he limited Oakland to two runs on seven hits over six frames. The 23-year-old is looking to build on his strong finish from last season, when he went 10-3 with a 3.62 ERA over his final 20 starts. Walker was 1-1 with a 4.50 ERA in three starts against the Rangers last season, including a rough outing Sept. 8 when he allowed six runs (five earned) in three innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Mariners are 3-for-27 with runners in scoring position during their five-game losing streak.

2. Texas starting pitchers have recorded a 2.63 ERA covering 37 2/3 innings in the last six games.

3. Seattle RHP Joaquin Benoit is listed as day-to-day with soreness in his throwing shoulder.

PREDICTION: Mariners 7, Rangers 4