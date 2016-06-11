Preview: Rangers at Mariners

Seattle is the first team in major league history to have a different player hit two home runs in four consecutive games and the Mariners hope for another power-filled contest when they host the Texas Rangers on Saturday. Seattle defeated Texas 7-5 in Friday’s series opener as Dae-Ho Lee hit two homers to follow Nelson Cruz (Tuesday), Chris Iannetta (Wednesday) and Robinson Cano (Thursday) in the record-setting streak.

The 1998 Chicago Cubs and 2000 Cleveland Indians also had players hit multiple homers in four consecutive games but Sammy Sosa did it twice for the Cubs and Jim Thome and Manny Ramirez both had two multi-homer games in the Indians’ streak. Seattle’s victory was only its second in seven meetings with Texas this season and the win allowed the Mariners to move within three games of the Rangers in the American League West. Texas first baseman Mitch Moreland slugged two of his club’s four homers in the opener and he is 5-for-11 — the other three hits are doubles — over the past three games. Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor went hitless in four at-bats in the cleanup spot Friday and is 2-for-17 with six strikeouts over the past four contests.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH Colby Lewis (5-0, 3.20 ERA) vs. Mariners LH James Paxton (0-2, 3.72)

Lewis has won three of his last four starts and didn’t allow a run in two of the outings. He is 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA in two 2016 starts against Seattle and is 8-8 with a 3.84 ERA in 26 career appearances (22 starts) against the Mariners. Lewis has struggled with Kyle Seager (11-for-31, two homers) while shutting down Seth Smith (1-for-13).

Paxton is making his third start in place of injured Felix Hernandez (calf) and has struck out 17 in 9 2/3 innings over the first two outings. He matched his career best by fanning 10 against Cleveland in his last turn but took the loss after allowing three runs (one earned) and five hits in six innings. Paxton is 1-1 with a 4.12 ERA in four career starts against Texas and both Adrian Beltre and Prince Fielder are 4-for-7 against him.

WALK-OFFS

1. Seager homered in the opener, his 16th in 95 career games against Texas.

2. Beltre (hamstring) has missed two straight games and will only be available in an emergency situation Saturday.

3. Seattle CF Leonys Martin (hamstring) was activated from the disabled list and went hitless in four at-bats on Friday, while INF Luis Sardinas was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma.

PREDICTION: Mariners 4, Rangers 3