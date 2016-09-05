Preview: Rangers at Mariners

A pair of aces will be looking to rebound from rocky outings when Cole Hamels and the visiting Texas Rangers face Felix Hernandez and the Seattle Mariners on Monday afternoon in the opener of a four-game series. The Mariners are fading from the postseason picture and must find a way to turn it around against the Rangers, who swept Seattle in a three-game set last week.

The Mariners were outscored 28-11 in Texas, part of a stretch in which they have dropped 10 of 12 overall to fall five games out of the second wild card. Pitching has been a culprit in the tailspin for Seattle, which has allowed fewer than four runs only once in the last dozen contests. The Rangers (82-55), meanwhile, own the best record in the American League and are 37-20 versus division foes after having their seven-game winning streak snapped by Houston on Sunday. Rougned Odor is on a 12-for-24 tear with five homers and 14 RBIs during a five-game hitting streak for Texas, which has amassed 56 runs over the past six contests.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers LH Cole Hamels (14-4, 2.91 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Felix Hernández (9-5, 3.48)

Hamels is coming off a rare clunker, lasting only 4 1/3 innings and giving up six runs on seven hits while walking four in a no-decision against the Mariners. He was dominant in winning his previous two starts against Cleveland and Tampa Bay, allowing one run and five hits while striking out 18 in 15 /3 innings. Hamels beat Seattle with a pair of seven-inning stints earlier this season, permitting three runs total.

Hernandez matched his shortest start of the season at Texas on Wednesday, giving up six runs on four hits and four walks over four innings to drop to 17-23 against the Rangers. The loss snapped an eight-start unbeaten streak for Fernandez, who allowed as many runs to the Rangers as his previous four turns combined. Trade deadline acquisition Carlos Beltran has thrived against Hernandez, going 6-for-11 with four doubles.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mariners DH Nelson Cruz missed the final two games in Texas last week but homered in each of his last three contests.

2. Beltran is 13-for-29 with two homers, eight RBIs and eight runs scored during a seven-game hitting streak.

3. Mariners 2B Robinson Cano is riding an eight-game hitting streak, including 5-for-11 in the series versus Texas.

PREDICTION: Rangers 4, Mariners 2