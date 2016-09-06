Preview: Rangers at Mariners

The Seattle Mariners suffered a devastating three-game road sweep against Texas last week and already have made sure a repeat won't occur during a four-game home set against the Rangers. Seattle attempts to defeat Texas for the second straight day on Tuesday after rolling to a 14-6 victory in the series opener.

The Mariners are trying to remain in the American League wild-card race, and Monday's victory was just their third in the last 13 contests. Seattle sits five games behind Baltimore and Detroit for the AL's second wild card after topping 10 runs for the second time in four contests - with both resulting in victories. The Rangers are cruising toward the AL West crown but have given up 21 runs while losing their last two games. Monday's trouncing came in the opener of a 10-game road trip for Texas, which is averaging 8.9 runs over its last seven contests.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers LH Martin Perez (9-10, 4.30 ERA) vs. Mariners LH James Paxton (4-5, 3.83)

Perez defeated the Mariners on Wednesday, when he scattered seven hits over six scoreless innings. He is 4-2 with a 3.18 ERA in 11 career appearances (nine starts) versus Seattle and has struggled against Nelson Cruz (4-for-7, two homers) and Kyle Seager (10-for-27, three homers). Perez gave up six runs in back-to-back defeats before the solid effort against the Mariners.

Paxton was pushed back to Tuesday due to an issue with a troublesome nail on his left middle finger. He now is sporting a fake nail on the finger and manager Scott Servais said, "We'll keep our fingers crossed that he's good and can get deep in the game." Paxton, who did not factor in the decision against Texas on Aug. 30 after giving up four runs and eight hits in five innings, is 1-1 with a 3.77 ERA in six career starts versus the division rival.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rangers 3B Adrian Beltre, who is 5-for-10 with a homer against Paxton, has scored at least one run in 11 consecutive games to match the franchise record shared by Ian Kinsler and Michael Young.

2. Seattle 2B Robinson Cano hit his 32nd home run on Monday, leaving him one shy of his career best set in 2012 as a member of the New York Yankees.

3. Texas 2B Rougned Odor belted his 30th homer in the series opener and is a torrid 15-for-28 with six blasts and 16 RBIs during his six-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Rangers 9, Mariners 4