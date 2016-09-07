Preview: Rangers at Mariners

Texas Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre is the new franchise record-holder for most consecutive games scoring a run. Beltre hopes to touch home plate for the 13th consecutive game on Wednesday, when the Rangers attempt to defeat the host Seattle Mariners for the third straight time to start the four-game series.

Beltre was tied with Ian Kinsler and Michael Young for the run record before he set the mark in the fifth inning of Tuesday's 10-7 victory by scoring on Jonathan Lucroy's two-run blast. Elvis Andrus had a homer among four hits and scored three runs while Rougned Odor recorded two hits to improve to 17-for-34 with six home runs and 16 RBIs during his seven-game hitting streak. Robinson Cano departed Tuesday's game with foot soreness and Seattle manager Scott Servais said the second baseman's availability for Wednesday will be determined prior to the game. The Mariners have dropped 11 of their last 14 contests to fall six games behind Baltimore for the American League's second wild-card spot while Texas has won 10 of its last 13 and leads the AL West by 8 1/2 games over Houston.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, ESPN, FSN Southwest (Texas), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH A.J. Griffin (7-3, 4.41 ERA) vs. Mariners LH Ariel Miranda (2-1, 5.76)

Griffin has won back-to-back outings while allowing eight hits in 11 2/3 innings. He has served up 21 homers, with 11 coming over his last six turns. Griffin is 3-2 with a 3.44 ERA in six career starts versus Seattle and has shut down Kyle Seager (3-for-16) and Nelson Cruz (3-for-14, one homer) while struggling with Cano (4-for-10, one homer).

Miranda defeated the Los Angeles Angels in his last start despite allowing four runs and five hits in six innings. It marked just the second time he worked six frames in five major-league turns and also represented his first win as a starter. Miranda served up two homers against the Angels and has given up six in 27 2/3 innings with the Mariners.

WALK-OFFS

1. Seager smashed his 26th homer on Tuesday to match the career high he set last season.

2. Texas RF/DH Carlos Beltran recorded two hits on Tuesday and is 16-for-37 with two homers and nine RBIs during his nine-game hitting streak.

3. Seattle recalled OF Nori Aoki after a brief demotion to Triple-A Tacoma.

PREDICTION: Rangers 11, Mariners 2