Preview: Rangers at Mariners

The Seattle Mariners have scored 29 runs in the series against Texas but the visiting Rangers will be aiming to gain a split of the four-game set when the series concludes Thursday. Seattle first baseman Adam Lind fueled Wednesday's 8-3 victory with two homers and five RBIs but the win was only the Mariners' fourth in the past 15 games.

Seattle is five games behind the Baltimore Orioles for the second American League wild card while the Rangers hold a comfortable 8 1/2-game lead over the Houston Astros in the AL West. Mariners left fielder Seth Smith joined Lind in the starring role by going 3-for-3 with a homer Wednesday for his first multi-hit outing since Aug. 21. Texas, which has won 10 of its past 14 games, received a three-run homer by veteran Carlos Beltran, who is 18-for-41 with three homers and 12 RBIs during a 10-game hitting streak. Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre, who failed to touch home plate Wednesday after setting a franchise record by scoring a run in 12 consecutive games, is 7-for-13 with a homer and eight RBIs against scheduled Seattle starter Taijuan Walker.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Southwest (Texas), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers LH Derek Holland (7-6, 4.57 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Taijuan Walker (4-10, 4.60)

Holland has won back-to-back outings and has allowed three runs and 10 hits in 12 innings during the stretch. He has a 2.00 ERA in three starts since returning from a two-month absence because of a shoulder injury. Holland is 12-5 with a 3.56 ERA and 1.21 WHIP in 24 career appearances (20 starts) against the Mariners and has struggled against Robinson Cano (16-for-45, two homers).

Walker served up three homers and was torched for six runs (five earned) and six hits in two-thirds of an inning while losing to the Los Angeles Angels in his last turn. He is 0-4 with a 9.55 ERA over his last five starts and has given up 23 homers in just 103 2/3 innings this season. Walker is 1-2 with a 4.76 ERA in six appearances (five starts) against the Rangers and was roughed up for six runs and nine hits in five innings while losing on June 3.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rangers C Jonathan Lucroy is 14-for-35 with two homers and eight RBIs over the last 10 contests.

2. Cano (foot) went 1-for-3 to extend his hitting streak to 11 games one night after departing a game early.

3. Texas RHP Colby Lewis (lat) will start against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday — his first major-league outing since being injured June 21.

PREDICTION: Rangers 7, Mariners 5