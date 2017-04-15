One night after preventing a three-game losing streak, the Seattle Mariners look to make it two wins in a row on Saturday when they host the Texas Rangers for the middle contest of their three-game series. Seattle posted a shutout in its home opener but allowed a total of 17 runs in back-to-back losses to Houston before evening its record on its nine-game homestand at 2-2.

Slugger Nelson Cruz belted his first home run of the season while Mitch Haniger snapped a 1-1 tie in the seventh inning with an RBI single as the Mariners improved to 3-8, avoiding their worst start since 1978. Nomar Mazara plated the lone run for Texas, giving him three RBIs in his last two games. Carlos Gomez and Elvis Andrus each recorded two of the seven hits by the Rangers, who scored eight runs in each of their previous two contests. Andrus is riding a five-game hitting streak and has registered two hits in each of his last four outings.

TV: 9:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Southwest (Texas), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH Andrew Cashner (2016: 5-11, 5.25 ERA) vs. Mariners LH James Paxton (1-0, 0.00)

Cashner is expected to be activated from the disabled list and make his debut for the Rangers on Saturday. The 30-year-old Texan, who signed a one-year, $10 million contract in November, has been sidelined with soreness in his right biceps and did not pitch during spring training. Cashner is 0-2 with a 3.80 ERA in four career appearances (three starts) against Seattle despite spending the first seven years of his career in the National League.

Paxton made each of his first two starts of the season against Houston and was dominant, allowing a total of six hits with 13 strikeouts and only three walks in 13 scoreless innings. The 28-year-old Canadian did not factor in the decision in his season debut despite giving up only two hits over six frames. Paxton has started seven games against Texas in his career, going 1-2 with a 4.33 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cruz's solo homer on Friday gave him 800 RBIs in his career.

2. Texas RHP Matt Bush, who has not pitched since Sunday due to soreness in his right shoulder, is expected to have a long-toss session on Saturday.

3. Seattle activated RHP Tony Zych from the 10-day disabled list and optioned LHP Dillon Overton to Triple-A Tacoma.

PREDICTION: Mariners 8, Rangers 1