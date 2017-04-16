Preview: Rangers at Mariners

The Texas Rangers’ potent offense has gone cold in Seattle, where temperatures have dipped into the lower-50s this weekend. After being held to one run in the first two games of the series, the Rangers look to avoid a sweep on Sunday against the Mariners, who opened the season 2-8 but are starting to show why they're expected to contend in the American League West.

Seattle's James Paxton struck out nine over eight strong innings in Saturday’s 5-0 win and Taylor Motter continued his hot start with a three-run homer. The Mariners have won consecutive games for the first time this season despite another quiet game from leadoff hitter Jarrod Dyson, who was acquired from Kansas City during the offseason to provide a spark at the top of the order but is hitting .179 after going 0-for-3 on Saturday. The Rangers have a similar situation at the leadoff spot, where Carlos Gomez appeared on the verge of breaking out of his season-opening slump but went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts. One encouraging note for the Rangers was the 11-pitch inning by closer Sam Dyson, who has struggled early but retired the Mariners in order in the eighth.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers LH Cole Hamels (0-0, 2.77 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Hisashi Iwakuma (0-1, 2.25)

Hamels received his second straight no-decision on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels despite allowing one run and four hits over seven strong innings. The 33-year-old has been especially tough on the road, where he was 10-3 with a 2.40 ERA in 17 outings last season. Robinson Cano is 8-for-29 with three home runs against the San Diego native, who is 5-3 with a 5.09 ERA in 10 career starts versus Seattle - including a 2-1 mark and 7.20 ERA in four turns last year.

Iwakuma has pitched six solid innings in each of his first two starts but still is seeking his initial victory. The 36-year-old, who yielded one run and two hits in six frames against the Angels last Sunday, owns a 2-6 record and 3.84 ERA in 17 career starts in April. Rougned Odor is 7-for-23 with a home run against the Japanese hurler, who is 9-6 with a 3.68 ERA in 19 career games (18 starts) versus the Rangers.

WALK-OFFS

1. Seattle has won five of its last six meetings with Texas dating back to last season.

2. Mariners OF Mitch Haniger is 13-for-36 with three home runs and seven RBIs during his nine-game hitting streak.

3. The Rangers optioned RHP Nick Martinez to Triple-A Round Rock to make room for RHP Andrew Cashner, who was activated from the disabled list to start Saturday’s game.

PREDICTION: Rangers 6, Mariners 4