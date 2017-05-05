Yu Darvish has only experienced rough times when pitching against the Seattle Mariners at Safeco Field. The native of Japan will try to reverse the trend and win for the first time in four outings at the ballpark when the Texas Rangers visit the Mariners on Friday for the opener of their three-game series.

Darvish is 0-3 with a 7.71 ERA in his three starts in Seattle, as he has allowed 14 earned runs, 15 hits and 11 walks in just 16 1/3 innings. He will be looking to help Texas win its second straight game following a season-high four-game skid - the first win being Thursday's 10-4 trouncing of Houston. Seattle racked up 19 runs and 28 hits while winning the final two contests of a three-game set against the Los Angeles Angels, setting season bests for runs scored and hits (16) in Thursday's 11-3 victory. Nelson Cruz is in the midst of a 13-game hitting streak during which he is 22-for-48 with five homers and 19 RBIs.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH Yu Darvish (3-2, 3.03 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Yovani Gallardo (1-3, 5.08)

Darvish was pushed back a day after throwing 115 and 126 pitches in back-to-back victories during which he struck out 18 in 14 innings. The 30-year-old is holding opponents to a collective .180 batting average and has fanned 41 in 38 2/3 frames. Overall, Darvish is 5-3 with a 4.45 ERA in 10 career starts against the Mariners and struggles to retire Kyle Seager (9-for-27) and Robinson Cano (6-for-19).

Gallardo has given up four runs in three of his last four turns, including his last outing against Cleveland (six hits in six innings). The 31-year-old has struck out seven in each of his last two starts after combining for only nine in his first three efforts for the Mariners. Gallardo, a 13-game winner for Texas in 2015, is 0-1 with a 6.00 ERA in two career starts against his former team and has been pounded by Cruz (6-for-10, two homers).

WALK-OFFS

1. The Mariners swept a three-game road series from Texas earlier this season.

2. The Rangers have hit 12 home runs in their last five games to raise their season count to 43 - second in the American League behind the New York Yankees (44).

3. Seattle 1B Danny Valencia went 6-for-14 with two homers during the series with the Angels.

PREDICTION: Rangers 7, Mariners 6