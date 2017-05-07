Preview: Rangers at Mariners

In need of a starting pitcher, the Seattle Mariners are reaching into their bullpen for Sunday’s rubber match of their three-game series against the visiting Texas Rangers, who have lost six of their last nine. Injuries to Felix Hernandez, James Paxton and Drew Smyly have forced the Mariners to turn to reliever Dillon Overton on Sunday, and there’s a chance the team could need another spot starter on Tuesday.

Hisashi Iwakuma joined the Mariners’ crowded injury list with a bruised left knee suffered in his last outing on Wednesday and is listed as questionable to make his next scheduled start Tuesday against Philadelphia. “He's not 100 percent, I’ll be honest," Seattle manager Scott Servais told reporters. "Now what percent, I’m not quite sure. We'll know a little more later. We really need him. But nothing is for certain right now, where he’s at.” While Seattle's rotation continues to be a concern, the offense erupted for 14 hits in Saturday’s 8-2 victory over the Rangers, who have scored fewer than three runs in 12 of their last 22 games. Rougned Odor homered twice in the season opener and began the year with a five-game hitting streak but has managed just 16 hits in his last 104 at-bats covering 26 games.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH Andrew Cashner (0-3, 2.95 ERA) vs. Mariners LH Dillon Overton (0-0, 6.14)

Cashner remains in search of his first win for Texas after allowing three runs - two earned - over six frames in last Monday’s 6-2 loss to Houston. The 30-year-old, who signed with the Rangers as a free agent after splitting last season between San Diego and Miami, has gone 0-8 with a 7.23 ERA in his last 16 road starts - including 0-2 with a 3.97 ERA this year. The Texas native is 0-3 with a 4.05 ERA in five career games (four starts) against Seattle.

Overton is making his first start of the season in place of Paxton, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left forearm strain and is expected to miss two or three starts. The 25-year-old Overton has been serving as the team’s long reliever, allowing six runs and seven hits over 7 1/3 innings in four appearances. He was acquired in January from Oakland, where he went 1-3 with an 11.47 ERA in seven games (five starts) last season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Seattle DH Nelson Cruz is 23-for-51 with five home runs and 20 RBIs during his 14-game hitting streak.

2. Texas has lost nine of its last 12 road contests.

3. The Mariners placed Evan Marshall on the 10-day disabled list with a strained hamstring and recalled fellow RHPs Robert Whalen and Daniel Altavilla from Triple-A Tacoma.

PREDICTION: Rangers 6, Mariners 3