Mariners 6, Rangers 5: Justin Smoak doubled in two runs in the eighth and host Seattle held on to beat Texas in the opener of their three-game series.

Willie Bloomquist, Robinson Cano, Stefen Romero and Kyle Seager each had two hits for the Mariners. Seattle starter Roenis Elias went 5 2/3 innings, allowing three runs and five hits before Yoervis Medina (1-1) pitched the eighth and Fernando Rodney got Adrian Beltre to line into a game-ending double play after walking in two runs in the ninth to earn his fourth save.

Texas starter Robbie Ross went six innings, allowing two runs and six hits with five strikeouts and no walks, and was in line for the victory until reliever Neal Cotts (1-2) was touched for four runs without recording an out in the eighth. Prince Fielder and Alex Rios had two hits apiece for the Rangers.

Cano opened the eighth with a single before Corey Hart was hit by a pitch and Romero reached on a bunt single to load the bases. Smoak then delivered his two-run double to left and Seager followed with an RBI single, knocking Cotts from the game and giving Seattle a 6-3 lead.

Texas catcher J.P Arencibia doubled to lead off the third and came home on a wild pitch after he was sacrificed to third, and Elvis Andrus walked to start the fourth and scored on a double by Beltre for a 2-0 lead. The Mariners came back to tie the score on a two-run double by Cano in the fifth and Elias nearly escaped the sixth after Texas put runners on second and third with one out, but after getting Donnie Murphy to ground out he threw another wild pitch, allowing Fielder to score from third for a 3-2 Rangers lead.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Beltre returned after missing most of this month with a strained quad. … Cano has eight hits in his last 18 at-bats. … The Mariners had not scored in the eighth inning this season until Friday.